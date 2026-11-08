This is the epic setlist and all the surprise guests from Sepultura’s emotional final show

Sepultura were joined by several special guests during their epic final show.

The Brazilian legends brought the curtain down on their illustrious career on Saturday, November 7 with a farewell gig at the 9000-capacity Suhai Music Hall in São Paulo.

Their 30-song set saw the band dusting down several classic tracks that haven’t been played for years, including one that hadn’t been performed since 1998, notably Itsári from the Roots album.

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The current line-up of guitarist Andreas Kisser, bassist Paolo Jr, singer Derrick Green and drummer Greyson Nekrutman were joined by several guests, including former Sepultura guitarist, Jairo ‘Tormentor’ Guedz, who was a member of the band between 1985 and 1987 and joined them for vintage Seps tracks Biotech Is Godzilla, Slave New World and Troops Of Doom at the farewell show.

They were also joined by João Gordo of Brazilian punk icons Ratos de Porão for Sepultura’s 1998 track Reza, before the rest of the latter band appeared for covers of RDP’s Crucificados pelo sistema and Beber até morrer.

Other guests included Ethan Kahn and Sean Sterling from Chained Saint, Allan Wallace of Eminence, Andreas Kisser’s son Yohan, Moyses Kolesne of support act Krisiun and drummer Amilcar Christofaro of Brazilian death metal band Torture Squad.

However, fans’ hopes original Sepultura frontman Max Cavalera and his brother, ex-drummer, Iggor would take part in the show were dashed, with neither appearing. Earlier this year, Andreas Kisser told Metal Hammer that the pair had declined an invitation to appear. “We did invite the Cavalera brothers,” the guitarist said. “I spoke to Iggor personally on a phone call a few months ago and we started some communication. Even our managers went to talk to their management and stuff. But, they don’t want to be a part of it, and that’s OK. It’s a choice.”

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See the full setlist and video from the show below.

Sepultura final show setlist

Arise

Altered State

Desperate Cry

All Souls Rising

Kairos

Means to an End

Propaganda (with Ethan Kahn and Sean Sterling from Chained Saint)

Dusted (with Allan Wallace from Eminence)

Convicted in Life (with Yohan Kisser)

Attitude

We've Lost You

Against

The Place

Itsári (with Moyses Kolesne)

Kaiowas (with Moyses Kolesne)

Dead Embryonic Cells

Beneath the Remains (with Amilcar Christofaro)

Breed Apart

Sepulnation

Reza (with João Gordo)

Crucificados pelo sistema (Ratos de Porão cover) (with Ratos de Porão)

Beber até morrer (Ratos de Porão cover) (with Ratos de Porão)

Biotech Is Godzilla (with Jairo Guedz)

Slave New World (with Jairo Guedz)

Troops of Doom (with Jairo Guedz)

Beyond the Dream

Territory

Refuse/Resist

Encore:

Ratamahatta

Roots Bloody Roots

Sepultura (Last Show) - Altered State - Suhai Music Hall/ São Paulo - YouTube Watch On

Sepultura (Last Show) - Roots Bloody Roots - Suhai Music Hall/ São Paulo 2026 - YouTube Watch On

Sepultura & Jairo Guedez ( Last Show) - Troops Of Doom - Suhai Music Hall/ São Paulo 2026 - YouTube Watch On

Sepultura - Ao Vivo Em São Paulo - Último Show - YouTube Watch On

Sepultura & João Gordo (Last Show) - Reza - Suhai Music Hall/ São Paulo 2026 - YouTube Watch On