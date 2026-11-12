Watch Lorna Shore’s Will Ramos flex his clean vocals as he guests on new Bullet For My Valentine single I Don’t Trust Tomorrow

Bullet For My Valentine have teamed up with Lorna Shore screamer Will Ramos for their new single, I Don’t Trust Tomorrow.

The track, which features a rare clean vocal turn from Ramos, can be heard below.

It continues the build-up to the Bridgend metalcore band’s new album Social Apocalypse, due out on March 19 via Spinefarm. It’ll be Bullet’s first full-length album since their self-titled release in 2021, and preorders are now live.

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Singer/guitarist Matt Tuck says of I Don’t Trust Tomorrow: “[It] felt like the perfect follow to [lead single and title track] Social Apocalypse. Lyrically, it’s about the fear of an uncertain future and the frustration of feeling trapped by life’s expectations.

“I really wanted to capture the struggle with anxiety, disillusionment, and the pressure of time slipping away. Beneath the anger lies a fierce determination to fight back, reject false promises, and refuse to be controlled by fear. It’s an absolute monster of a track and with the addition of guest vocalist Will Ramos the song is taken to intense new heights sonically. We absolutely love this one and we think you will too.”

Bullet announced Social Apocalypse and confirmed the Ramos guest spot back in September. As well as the Lorna Shore vocalist, the album will feature Chrissy Costanza of Against The Current, who’s lined up to appear on the track In The Absence Of You.

Tuck has explained that Social Apocalypse is about his struggle as a father to find positivity in the world: “People are being pitted against each other. The world is full of conflict instead of unity. As a father, I look at what the world is like for younger people, and how completely different it is now.”

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The album was produced by Carl Bown, known for his past collaborations with Sleep Token, While She Sleeps and Malevolence. “Carl doesn’t let you settle,” Tuck said in September. “He is always ready to speak up, push and challenge you to be the best version of you.”

Ahead of Social Apocalypse’s release, Bullet will tour Europe and the UK in January and February. Support will come from Australian drum and bass group Pendulum and Florida metalcore young guns Dark Divine. Dates can be seen below and tickets are on sale now.

Drummer Jason Bowld spoke about Social Apocalypse last May, saying that the band intend to release a new single every month from the album’s announcement until its release. He promised “five singles, maybe, before it comes out”. In December 2025, Tuck said that Social Apocalypse will musically be a cross between their breakthrough 2005 debut The Poison, 2010’s Fever and the self-titled record.

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