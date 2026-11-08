Guitarist Adam Jones and Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello played in a high school band together. But what were they called? Test your knowledge with our Tool quiz
Only prog pedants, Arizona vintners and Aleister Crowley obsessives will get full marks on this fiendishly difficult quiz
With just five studio albums in the bag since 1990, no one can accuse Tool of rushing things out to make a quick buck or two. And during that time, they've created enough lore to fill several leather-bound books.
But how much do you know about the band?
Are you obsessed with the Fibonacci sequence or are you some sort of Johnny-come-lately who's simply good at remembering stuff when it comes to the prog boffins?
There's a simple way to find out. And that's by taking this 20-question Tool quiz, which will sort out the true fans from the casual listeners.
Are you ready? 1... 1... 2... 3...
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Born in 1976 in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Simon Young has been a music journalist for twenty-seven years. His fanzine, Hit A Guy With Glasses, enjoyed a one-issue run before he secured a job at Kerrang! in 1999. His writing has also appeared in Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog, Planet Rock and Record Collector. His first book, So Much For The 30 Year Plan: Therapy? — The Authorised Biography was published in 2020 through Jawbone.
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