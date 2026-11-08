With just five studio albums in the bag since 1990, no one can accuse Tool of rushing things out to make a quick buck or two. And during that time, they've created enough lore to fill several leather-bound books.

But how much do you know about the band?

Are you obsessed with the Fibonacci sequence or are you some sort of Johnny-come-lately who's simply good at remembering stuff when it comes to the prog boffins?

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There's a simple way to find out. And that's by taking this 20-question Tool quiz, which will sort out the true fans from the casual listeners.

Are you ready? 1... 1... 2... 3...