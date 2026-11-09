"We’ve got a lot of mind-blowing things planned!" German power metallers Powerwolf have announced a huge 2027 arena tour across Europe and the UK

Powerwolf have announced one of their biggest tours ever for winter 2027. The German power metal heavyweights - who played the largest show in their history at Wacken Open Air this past summer - will headline arenas around Europe and the UK, including stop-offs at London's Wembley Arena and Manchester's Co-op Live.

"We're incredibly excited to hit the road again in autumn 2027 and bring the ultimate Powerwolf show to you," says the band's keyboardist and organist Falk Maria Schlegel. We’ll be coming with a brand-new, huge production, and trust me, it’s going to be massive. We can’t wait to get back on stage, feel that energy again and celebrate these shows together with all of you. We’ve got a lot of mind-blowing things planned! This is going to be awesome!”

Powerwolf will be supported on the 'Moral & Madness' tour by Finnish cello-metallers Apocalyptica and Swedish metallers Majestica. See the full list of dates below. General sale tickets will be released at 10am this Friday, November 13 from this location, while special pre-sales will be available from November 10 and November 11 at 10am GMT here.

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A new Powerwolf studio album is also expected next year. Their latest and tenth album, Wake Up The Wicked, was released in 2024 to positive reviews.

Oct 27 Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Oct 29 Berlin Uber Arena, Germany

Oct 30 Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Oct 31 Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Nov 2 Manchester Co-op Live, UK

Nov 3 London OVO Arena Wembley, UK

Nov 5 Paris Accor Arena, France

Nov 6 Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Nov 7 Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany

Nov 9 Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Nov 10 Budapest MVM Dome, Hungary

Nov 12 Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Nov 13 Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Nov 15 Milan Unipol Forum, Italy

Nov 16 Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Nov 18 Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, Germany

Nov 19 Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Nov 20 Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Dec 11 Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Dec 12 Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden

Dec 14 Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Dec 16 Helsinki Ice Hall, Finland

Dec 18 Stockholm Hovet, Sweden