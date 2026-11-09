"We’ve got a lot of mind-blowing things planned!" German power metallers Powerwolf have announced a huge 2027 arena tour across Europe and the UK
Germany's favourite lycanthropes will hit arenas around Europe in late 2027
Powerwolf have announced one of their biggest tours ever for winter 2027. The German power metal heavyweights - who played the largest show in their history at Wacken Open Air this past summer - will headline arenas around Europe and the UK, including stop-offs at London's Wembley Arena and Manchester's Co-op Live.
"We're incredibly excited to hit the road again in autumn 2027 and bring the ultimate Powerwolf show to you," says the band's keyboardist and organist Falk Maria Schlegel. We’ll be coming with a brand-new, huge production, and trust me, it’s going to be massive. We can’t wait to get back on stage, feel that energy again and celebrate these shows together with all of you. We’ve got a lot of mind-blowing things planned! This is going to be awesome!”
Powerwolf will be supported on the 'Moral & Madness' tour by Finnish cello-metallers Apocalyptica and Swedish metallers Majestica. See the full list of dates below. General sale tickets will be released at 10am this Friday, November 13 from this location, while special pre-sales will be available from November 10 and November 11 at 10am GMT here.
A new Powerwolf studio album is also expected next year. Their latest and tenth album, Wake Up The Wicked, was released in 2024 to positive reviews.
Powerwolf UK and European tour dates 2027
Oct 27 Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Oct 29 Berlin Uber Arena, Germany
Oct 30 Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany
Oct 31 Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium
Nov 2 Manchester Co-op Live, UK
Nov 3 London OVO Arena Wembley, UK
Nov 5 Paris Accor Arena, France
Nov 6 Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Nov 7 Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany
Nov 9 Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland
Nov 10 Budapest MVM Dome, Hungary
Nov 12 Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic
Nov 13 Vienna Stadthalle, Austria
Nov 15 Milan Unipol Forum, Italy
Nov 16 Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Nov 18 Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, Germany
Nov 19 Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany
Nov 20 Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
Dec 11 Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Dec 12 Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden
Dec 14 Oslo Spektrum, Norway
Dec 16 Helsinki Ice Hall, Finland
Dec 18 Stockholm Hovet, Sweden
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Merlin was promoted to Executive Editor of Louder in early 2022, following over ten years working at Metal Hammer. While there, he served as Online Editor and Deputy Editor, before being promoted to Editor in 2016. Before joining Metal Hammer, Merlin worked as Associate Editor at Terrorizer Magazine and has written for Classic Rock, Rock Sound, eFestivals and others. Across his career he has interviewed legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Metallica, Iron Maiden (including getting a trip on Ed Force One courtesy of Bruce Dickinson), Guns N' Roses, KISS, Slipknot, System Of A Down and Meat Loaf. He has also presented and produced the Metal Hammer Podcast, presented the Metal Hammer Radio Show and is probably responsible for 90% of all nu metal-related content making it onto the site.
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