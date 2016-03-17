Tool 'can't move forward' with album

Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan says work on the band’s long-awaited fifth album has ground to a halt again.

They’ve been working on the follow up to 2006’s 10,000 Days for several years, with guitarist Adam Jones predicting last year that an end to a legal battle meant progress would speed up.

But Keenan tells PE.com: “We’ve found a common ground – we just can’t seem to move forward.”

In November, Jones described their work to date as “amazing,” adding: “Things are really flowing and going really well. I’m just blown away at the stuff that’s coming together. I can’t wait for it to be done.” He also said that around 20 song ideas had been developed.

Keenan is currently on the road with Puscifer, after Tool completed a US tour in January.

