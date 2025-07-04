Are you ready for "the greatest day in the history of heavy metal"? Black Sabbath share new photo featuring some of the metal legends set to honour them at their farewell show in Birmingham

Black Sabbath have shared a new photograph featuring the group's legendary original line-up - Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward - and some of the superstar musicians who'll be paying tribute to their impact, influence and legacy at their farewell Back To The Beginning mega-gig in Birmingham tomorrow, July 5.

The photo features the four members of Metallica, Pantera's Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown, Sammy Hagar, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler, The Smashing Pumpkins' frontman Billy Corgan, Disturbed vocalist David Draiman, Ghost's Tobias Forge, Ozzy's long-time guitarist Zakk Wylde and Alice In Chains bassist Mike Inez, who spent four years as Ozzy's bassist.

As well as bringing the curtain down on Black Sabbath's remarkable career, the Back To The Beginning show at Villa Park will also see Ozzy Osbourne's final performance as a solo artist.

"I am very blessed to say my goodbyes with the help of so many amazing musicians and friends,” Ozzy told Classic Rock's Dave Everley recently, in what was one of Sabbath's very last interviews.



Sabbath’s final outing will mark the first time Osbourne, Iommi, Butler and Ward have played together since 2005. Their last full-length concert was that September in West Palm Beach, Florida, during the Ozzfest tour.



Back To The Beginning will also feature sets from Metallica Guns N’ Roses, Slayer, Tool, Gojira, Anthrax, Lamb Of God, Halestorm and Mastodon and more. There will also be an all-star “supergroup” playing, with Billy Corgan, Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine), David Ellefson (ex-Megadeth), Fred Durst (Limp Bizkit) and others among their ranks. Morello will be the musical director of the event and actor Jason Momoa (Aquaman, Game Of Thrones) will compere.



"We have a very, very simple goal," Tom Morello said earlier this year, "and that’s to make this the greatest day in the history of heavy metal. And to that end, you’ve probably seen the listed setlist. And let me tell you, there’s some huge superstars who are gonna be surprises on that day too. So, the idea is to really acknowledge the importance of that band in a way that the whole world will forever know."



The Back To The Beginning show will be streamed globally.



It will begin at 3pm UK time sharp on July 5, with repeat viewing set to be available for 48 hours after the event. Tickets cost £24.99 on the Back To The Beginning website. You can also get a ticket with an exclusive t-shirt for £54.99.



It appears that the stream will operate on a two-hour time delay.