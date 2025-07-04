"This is totally different from anything else we've done. This is nerve-racking." Tony Iommi explains why Black Sabbath are "all nervous" ahead of final show
Even metal icons get the pre-show jitters, as Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi reveals ahead of tomorrow's historic final gig
Tony Iommi has admitted he and his reunited Black Sabbath bandmates have a case of the pre-match jitters ahead of tomorrow's historic final show in Villa Park, Birmingham. The heavy metal icon will take to the stage with all three of his original Sabbath bandmates - Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward - for the first time in 20 years and for the last time forever as the foursome seek to say a final goodbye to fans.
"This is totally different from anything else we've done," he tells the BBC in a new interview. "You know, we've played to 300,000 people, but this is nerve-racking. We're playing in our home town, we've got all these bands on with us, and we haven't played together for 20 years!"
Speaking on Ozzy's status for the show following the beloved singer's well-documented health battles, Iommi adds: "he might not be able to do the whole show, but he's gonna do four songs. He's singing fine, it's just a shame to see the way it is. But that's life I suppose, you've just gotta get on with it.
"But we're all looking forward to it," he adds, "and all nervous as well, which is very unusual."
Tomorrow (Saturday July 5), Sabbath will top what is widely being described as the biggest heavy metal bill of all time, with Metallica, Slayer, Tool, Guns N' Roses, Lamb Of God and Mastodon amongst the names set to play. It will be the the final Black Sabbath show and final time Ozzy performs live on stage.
