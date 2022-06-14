Tim Bowness releases video for new single Only A Fool

By ( ) published

Tim Bowness releases his brand new album Butterfly Mind in August

Tim Bowness
(Image credit: Press)

Tim Bowness has released a lyric video for his brand new single Only A Fool, which you can watch below. The track is taken from his upcoming album Butterfly Mind, which will be released through InsideOut Music/Sony on August 5.

“Lyrically and musically, it’s a sometimes fractious and sometimes playful exploration of contradictions," explains Bowness of Only A Fool, which features Magazine’s Dave Formula on synth and piano and a rhythm section comprising Richard Jupp (ex-Elbow) and Nick Beggs.

Butterfly Mind also features Peter Hammill (Van der Graaf Generator), Gregory Spawton (Big Big Train), Stephen W Tayler (Kate Bush) and, marking his first studio work with Tim for nearly three decades, former No-Man violinist Ben Coleman. 

Butterfly MInd, Bowness’ seventh solo album - his sixth for InsideOutMusic/Sony, has been produced in conjunction with long-time collaborator Brian Hulse, and mixed and mastered by Steven Wilson.

Bowness has previously released videos for Always The Stranger and Dark Nevada Dreams.

Butterfly Mind will be available as a limited two CD edition (including alternative mixes and outtakes), as well as a limited edition 180g LP+CD featuring a striking die-cut artwork by Carl Glover. Burning Shed have also have an exclusive green vinyl edition.

Pre-order Butterfly Mind.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.