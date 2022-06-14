Tim Bowness releases video for new single Only A Fool

Tim Bowness has released a lyric video for his brand new single Only A Fool, which you can watch below. The track is taken from his upcoming album Butterfly Mind, which will be released through InsideOut Music/Sony on August 5.

“Lyrically and musically, it’s a sometimes fractious and sometimes playful exploration of contradictions," explains Bowness of Only A Fool, which features Magazine’s Dave Formula on synth and piano and a rhythm section comprising Richard Jupp (ex-Elbow) and Nick Beggs.

Butterfly Mind also features Peter Hammill (Van der Graaf Generator), Gregory Spawton (Big Big Train), Stephen W Tayler (Kate Bush) and, marking his first studio work with Tim for nearly three decades, former No-Man violinist Ben Coleman.

Butterfly MInd, Bowness’ seventh solo album - his sixth for InsideOutMusic/Sony, has been produced in conjunction with long-time collaborator Brian Hulse, and mixed and mastered by Steven Wilson.

Bowness has previously released videos for Always The Stranger and Dark Nevada Dreams.

Butterfly Mind will be available as a limited two CD edition (including alternative mixes and outtakes), as well as a limited edition 180g LP+CD featuring a striking die-cut artwork by Carl Glover. Burning Shed have also have an exclusive green vinyl edition.

Pre-order Butterfly Mind.