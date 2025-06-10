"It's the opening credits to a long, 90-minute musical film..." Mariusz Duda shares new Lunatic Soul single The World Under Unsun

Mariusz Duda has announced that his Lunatic Soul project have signed to InsideOut Music and will release their upcoming eighth studio album later this year.

He's also shared the band's brand new single, The World Under Unsun. Having announced that Riverside are on a hiatus until at least the end of 2026, Duda is keen for Lunatic Soul to grab the spotlight.

"This is how the new Lunatic Soul album will begin," he says of The World Under Unsun. "Precisely with these sounds. The track The World Under Unsun is a kind of opening credits to a long, 90-minute musical film that will be released this Autumn. This film is the eighth Lunatic Soul album.

"On the timeline of the story, it is set between Fractured and Walking On A Flashlight Beam. Darkness and melancholy return to my music - this time bathed in the black-and-gold light of an eclipsed sun. I’ve recorded an epic, long, and highly diverse album - the first double album in my career. I didn’t want to present fragments torn from context. I simply wanted to share how this journey begins. I hope you enjoy the track and that you’ll join me on this long journey in the Autumn."

The band had previously released their albums on the Kscope label, but now Duda has signed Lunatic Soul to Riverside's label InsideOut.

“I would like to sincerely thank my friends at InsideOutMusic for their trust and for welcoming Lunatic Soul under their wings," he adds. "I hope this opens a few more doors to deeper discovery of this solo effort - where I always seem to wander in some strange black hood. I also hope my solo music adds something intriguing and meaningful to the label’s catalogue of sounds."

Since 2008, Lunatic Soul have released seven full-length albums. The upcoming eighth album helps form what Duda is calling “The Circle of Life and Death”, a cohesive story in which a solitary artist-traveller journeys between life and death.

“Lunatic Soul gives me more room for musical originality than Riverside," he says. “To me, there’s nothing secondary about Lunatic Soul. Musically and conceptually, it’s an equally important musical world - if not more important. Here, I can do literally anything.”