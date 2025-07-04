"Was it worth the £4000 you paid for a ticket?" Oasis just played their first show since 2009. See the setlist and watch footage of Liam and Noel Gallagher's reunited band rocking Cardiff's Principality Stadium on the opening night of their Live 25 tour

Oasis kicked off their world tour tonight, July 4, in front of 74,500 fans at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

The opening night of the Manchester band's 41-date Live 25 world tour was the group's first gig since August 22, 2009 when they headlined the opening night of V Festival at Weston Park in Staffordshire. Six days later, ahead of a scheduled show at Rock en Seine festival in Paris, Liam and Noel Gallagher had a heated backstage argument, which led Noel Gallagher to quit the band that same night.



"It's with some sadness and great relief to tell you that I quit Oasis tonight," the guitarist said at the time. "People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer."

But after years of speculation and rumours, and the trading of hundreds of savage insults between the two brothers, the reunited band - featuring returning members Gem Archer, Andy Bell and Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs, plus recently recruited American drummer Joey Waronker - walked onstage at 8:15pm local time, opening the year's most eagerly-anticipated tour with Hello, the opening song on their 22-million-selling (What's the Story) Morning Glory? album, released in 1995.

The group followed-up their Gary Glitter-sampling opener with Acquiesce, originally released as a B-side on their first UK number one single, Some Might Say, then Morning Glory, once described by songwriter Noel Gallagher as a "cynical" song about cocaine, the group's drug of choice in the '90s.



Song four on the setlist was Some Might Say itself, followed by Bring It On Down from the band's debut album, Definitely Maybe, and now-classic early single Cigarettes & Alcohol. This was followed by the second B-side to make the setlist, Fade Away, which featured on the Cigarettes & Alcohol single, and Supersonic, the quintet's debut single, released by Creation on April 11, 1994.

Following Roll With It, Liam walked offstage to let his older brother take lead vocals on Talk Tonight, another B-side, written by Noel Gallagher after he disappeared to San Francisco on his own following a particularly messy gig at LA's legendary Whisky A Go Go club, during which he was hit by a tambourine thrown by his little brother.



Song 11 on the setlist was another B-side, Half The World Away, famously used as the theme tune to BBC TV comedy The Royle Family, with Little By Little closing out the first hour of the show.

Next, the band took a dip into 1997's Be Here Now, for its epic first single and opening track D'You Know What I Mean, and stadium-singalong ballad Stand By Me. Then a rewind to 1995, for Cast No Shadow, a song Noel Gallagher wrote as a salute to his friend, former Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft, one of tonight's support acts, alongside Cast.

A fourth selection from Definitely Maybe made the setlist next, in the shape of Slide Away. From the same era, but not included on the album,Whatever was performed next. Released in December 1994, the song originally served as a bridge between Oasis albums one and two, and peaked at number 3 on the UK singles' chart.

As the gig entered it's closing stretch, Oasis served up fan favourites Live Forever, touchingly dedicated to the late Diogo Jota, and concluded the main set with the cocky Rock 'n Roll Star, once described by Liam Gallagher as “the most arrogant song ever”.

The night's first encore was another B-side, The Masterplan - "This one is for all the people in their 20s who have never seen us before who have kept us shit hot for the last 20 years", Liam Gallagher said - followed by arguably the Manchester band's best known anthems, Don't Look Back In Anger and Wonderwall, before the most anticipated gig of the year closed with an epic Champagne Supernova.



"Was it worth the £4000 you paid for a ticket?" Liam Gallagher asked cheekily at one point. There appeared to be very few dissenting voices.

The tour continues tomorrow, July 5, with a second night at the Principality Stadium.

Oasis setlist, Principality Stadium, Cardiff July 4, 2025

1. Hello

2. Acquiesce

3. Morning Glory

4. Some Might Say

5. Bring It On Down

6. Cigarettes & Alcohol

7. Fade Away

8. Supersonic

9. Roll With It

10. Talk Tonight

11. Half The World Away

12. Little By Little

13. D'You Know What I Mean

14. Stand By Me

15. Cast No Shadow

16. Slide Away

17. Whatever

18. Live Forever

19. Rock n' Roll Star

20. The Masterplan

21. Don't Look Back In Anger

22. Wonderwall

23. Champagne Supernova

Jul 05: Cardiff Principality Stadium, UK

Jul 11: Manchester Heaton Park, UK

Jul 12: Manchester Heaton Park, UK

Jul 16: Manchester Heaton Park, UK

Jul 19: Manchester Heaton Park, UK

Jul 20: Manchester Heaton Park, UK

Jul 25: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 26: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 30: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Aug 02: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Aug 03: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Aug 08: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, UK

Aug 09: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, UK

Aug 12: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, UK

Aug 16: Dublin Croke Park, Ireland

Aug 17: Dublin Croke Park, Ireland

Aug 24: Toronto Rogers Stadium, ON

Aug 25: Toronto Rogers Stadium, ON

Aug 28: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Aug 31: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Sep 01: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Sep 06: Los Angeles Rose Bowl Stadium, NJ

Sep 07: Los Angeles Rose Bowl Stadium, NJ

Sep 12: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico

Sep 13: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico

Sep 27: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Sep 28: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Oct 21: Goyang Stadium, South Korea

Oct 25: Tokyo Dome, Japan

Oct 26: Tokyo Dome, Japan

Oct 31: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia

Nov 01: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia

Nov 04: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia

Nov 07: Sydney Accor Stadium, Australia

Nov 08: Sydney Accor Stadium, Australia

Nov 15: Buenos Aires Estadio River Plate, Argentina

Nov 16: Buenos Aires Estadio River Plate, Argentina

Nov 19: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile

Nov 22: São Paulo Estadio MorumBIS, Brazil

Nov 23: São Paulo Estadio MorumBIS, Brazil