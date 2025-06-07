Amorphis drop first new music from upcoming album Borderland with anthemic new single Light And Shadow

Moody Finnish prog metallers Amorphis, who recently announced they would release their brand new studio album, Biorderland, through Reigning Phoenix Music on September 26, have now shared the first new music from the upcoming album, first single, Light And Shadow.

The new single, with its uplifting piano intro and electronic sound tapestry, is a tale of self-discovery that builds in suitably epic Amorphis style.

“I threw my brain into the closet and went with the flow - without stressing about opinions," says keyboardist Santeri Kallio, who wrote the music for Light And Shadow. "I didn’t want to repeat the old nor copy what we’ve already done before. When I heard Tomi’s final vocal parts, I realised that Light And Shadow would be the perfect introduction to our new album!”

Borderland was produced by producer Jacob Hansen at his Danish Hansen Studios and the album artwork, which you can see below, was designed by Dutch artist Marald Van Haasteren, whohas worked with Metallica, Black Sabbath and Alcest.

“Borderland is the first Amorphis album produced in collaboration with producer Jacob Hansen," adds guitarist Esa Holopainen. "Before that, we had made three amazing records at Jens Bogren’s studio. During the planning phase of the project, we strongly felt that it was time to explore something new and see what working with a different producer might bring to the table!”

Once again the lyrics for the new album have been supplied by Finnish artist Pekka Kainulainen, who has worked on every Amorphis album with the band since 2007's Silent Waters.

“The generations that came here before us, our ancestors, also had to face death and destruction," he says. "Honouring the mythologies of mankind, as well as the listeners of Amorphis, I wrote lyrics that hopefully convey some of the humility and strength that mankind has always depended on.”

Borderland will be available as a limited edition box-set including CD, 2LP vinyl and additional exclusive contents curated by the band, a limited CD+2LP earbook, as various coloured 2LP vinyl, digipak CD, jewel case CD and as a digital album.

Pre-order Borderland.

(Image credit: Reigning Phoenix Music)

Amorphis: Borderland

1. The Circle

2. Bones

3. Dancing Shadow

4. Fog To Fog

5. The Strange

6. Tempest

7. Light And Shadow

8. The Lantern

9. Borderland

10. Despair

Bonus Tracks (digipak-CD & vinyl only!)

11. War Band

12. Rowan And The Cloud