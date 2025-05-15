Recommended reading

Steve Rothery and Thorsten Quaeschning share first new music as Bioscope with new single Kaleidoscope

By ( Prog ) published

Marillion guitarist Steve Rothery and Tangerine Dream's Thorsten Quaeschning will release Gentō’, their first album as Bioscope, in August

Bioscope
(Image credit: Thomas Ecke)

Biocope, the collaboration between Marillion guitarist Steve Rothery and Tangerine Dream's Thorsten Quaeschning have shared their first new music, their brand new single Kaleidoscope.

Last month Prog revealed the pair will release their debut album, Gentō’, through earMusic on August 22, which they describe as "a mesmerising journey through a cinematic landscape of sounds and textures and each of the five tracks takes its inspiration from men's endearing fascination with the moving image".

"The project started life in early 2020 and after several five-day trips to Berlin over the years, and a few days in my home studio, it was finally ready to be mixed and mastered! It has taken a little longer than anticipated but it’s really sounding fantastic," enthuses Rothery.

New single, Kaleidoscope, refers to multiple reflections by two or more reflecting surfaces has been known since the 16th century and was described by Giambattista della Porta in his Magia Naturalis (1558–1589).

Gentō will become available in retail stores as a CD+Blu-ray digipak, including the full album in high-res, Dolby Atmos as well as Dolby 5.1 Surround Mix, and heavyweight black gatefold 2LP gatefold as well as digital audio.

Pre-order Gentō.

Kaleidoscope - YouTube Kaleidoscope - YouTube
Watch On
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.