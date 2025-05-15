Steve Rothery and Thorsten Quaeschning share first new music as Bioscope with new single Kaleidoscope

Biocope, the collaboration between Marillion guitarist Steve Rothery and Tangerine Dream's Thorsten Quaeschning have shared their first new music, their brand new single Kaleidoscope.

Last month Prog revealed the pair will release their debut album, Gentō’, through earMusic on August 22, which they describe as "a mesmerising journey through a cinematic landscape of sounds and textures and each of the five tracks takes its inspiration from men's endearing fascination with the moving image".

"The project started life in early 2020 and after several five-day trips to Berlin over the years, and a few days in my home studio, it was finally ready to be mixed and mastered! It has taken a little longer than anticipated but it’s really sounding fantastic," enthuses Rothery.

New single, Kaleidoscope, refers to multiple reflections by two or more reflecting surfaces has been known since the 16th century and was described by Giambattista della Porta in his Magia Naturalis (1558–1589).

Gentō will become available in retail stores as a CD+Blu-ray digipak, including the full album in high-res, Dolby Atmos as well as Dolby 5.1 Surround Mix, and heavyweight black gatefold 2LP gatefold as well as digital audio.

Pre-order Gentō.

Kaleidoscope - YouTube Watch On