King Crimson's Jakko M. Jakszyk announces his new solo album will be released in June

King Crimson vocalist and guitarist Jakko Jakszyk's new solo album, Son Of Glen, is a compaion piece ot his acclaimed autobiography

(Image credit: Louise Patricia Crane)

King Crimson vocalist and guitarist Jakko M. Jakszyk will release his ninth solo album, Son Of Glen, through InsideOut Music on June 27 . The announcement coincides with Jakszyk sharing his latest single, the album's ten-minute title track.

The new album, the follow-up to 2020's Secrets & Lies, serves as a companion piece to Jakszyk's acclaimed autobiography, Who’s The Boy With The Lovely Hair?, which was released last year through Kingmaker Publishing, and is named after Jakszyk's real father.

“A romantic fantasy narrative based on what I discovered about my real father after decades of fruitless searching for him," he explains. "Glen Tripp was a US airman based in the UK who fell for a dark-haired Irish singer. And here I was many, many years later ,repeating what he had done by falling for another. What if he had been watching me and guiding me from ‘afar’?”

Son Of Glen features appearances by drummers Gavin Harrison (King Crimson/Porcupine Tree) and Ian Mosley (Marillion), cellist Caroline Lavelle, Louise Patricia Crane on vocals and Jakko’s son Django on bass guitar.

The new album will be available as a limited CD digipak, gatefold LP and as a digital album. You can see the new artwork and tracklisting below.

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Jakko M. Jakszyk: Son Of Glen
1 - Ode To Ballina
2 - Somewhere Between Then And Now
3 - How Did I Let You Get So Old?
4 - This Kiss Never Lies
5 - Ode To Ballina (Reprise)
6 - I Told You So
7 - (Get A) Proper Job
8 - Son Of Glen 10:18

