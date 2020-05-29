The Flaming Lips release video for brand new song Flowers Of Neptune 6

US alt.proggers The Flaming Lips have released a video for their first new music of 2020, Flowers Of Neptune 6, which you can watch in full below.

Produced by Dave Fridmann and The Flaming Lips, Flowers of Neptune 6 reflects the gentler side of The Lips paisley oeuvre and melodically flows downstream into a welcoming wormhole of wistful summer pop. The track is accompanied by a video filmed in their hometown of Oklahoma City and directed by Wayne Coyne and George Salisbury.

“Flowers Of Neptune 6 track started off as a very evocative series of melodies that Steven [Drozd] had woven together," explains singer Wayne Coyne. "The first time he played it for me I was stunned by its emotional flow.

"The three sections (well they seem like sections to me) seemed to hint at an older, mature mind reflecting back into a journey from younger innocence then starting to learn and understand and keeps going into the panic of becoming one with the world.

"The opening lyric ‘Yellow sun is going down so slow...Doing acid and watching the light-bugs glow like tiny spaceships in a row...’ is the coolest thing I’ll ever know...and is a combination of blissful, innocent, psychedelic experiences that Steven and Kacey Musgraves (she sings harmony with me on the track) and myself all discussed.”

Coyne has also designed a band new T-shirt featuring his drawing of what a quarantine time Flaming Lips show might look like, based on his now-legendary use of inflatables in concert (which you can see below the video, and which are available here.