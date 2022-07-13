The best Prime Day headphone deals under $100/£100 you don’t want to miss

The Amazon Prime Day deals are still coming in on the second and final day of the annual shopping extravaganza and we’ve been keeping our eye on all the best deals in both the US and UK.

In our search to bring you great products at knockdown prices, we’ve uncovered some awesome deals on headphones that are coming in at less than $100/£100. These might be small in price, but when you factor in the names involved, including Marshall, Philips and Jabra, you know the sound will be wicked.

To give you a flavour of what's on offer, we’ll point you in the direction of Amazon who have the Marshall Minor III True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones (opens in new tab) for sale for $94.99/£99.40 – and these are well worth the asking price – especially if in-ear headphones are your thing.

But if you prefer something a little bigger, then take a peek at the Phillips Fidelio X2HR which are on Prime Day sale at Amazon for £84 (opens in new tab) (down from £159.49) while a renewed set in the US are coming in at $89.99 (opens in new tab) – that's a $70 saving.

Check out our list below for some of the best Prime Day headphone deals under $100/£100.

US

(opens in new tab) Marshall Major IV: Were $149.99 , now $99 (opens in new tab)

Marshall’s von ear Major IV headphones offer the great sound you would expect from Marshall coupled with 15 hours of wireless playback from a single charge. This is a great saving of 33% on Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+: $79.95 , $59.95 (opens in new tab)

While the saving in the US doesn't quite match the one in the UK, you're still getting 25% off for a neat set of earbuds. Definitely worth a closer look.

(opens in new tab) Marshall Minor III: Were $129.99 , now $94.99 (opens in new tab)

If you’re looking for a pair of in-ear headphones instead, then Marshall also have you covered. The Minor III wireless earbuds give you five hours of playback from a charge, while a total of 25 hours can be achieved with the included charging case. No ANC here, but for this price, we’re not complaining.

(opens in new tab) Philips Fidelio X2HR (renewed): $159.99 , $89.99 (opens in new tab)

This set of Philips X2HR Fidelio over-ear headphones are a renewed model but that doesn’t mean they don’t deliver when it comes to awesome audio. There’s a $70 saving to be made if you’re quick.

(opens in new tab) Bose SoundSport: Were $129 , now $99 (opens in new tab)

There’s 23% off these wireless in-ear headphones from the team at Bose. These are sweat resistant and therefore an excellent choice if you enjoy working out or running while listening to your favourite sounds.

UK

(opens in new tab) Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+: £119.15 , £49.95 (opens in new tab)

This is a simply amazing saving on these comfy in-ear headphones at Amazon UK. 58% off the RRP is hard to beat, especially for the quality of what you're getting. Dive in!

(opens in new tab) Anker Soundcore Life Q20: Were £49.99 , now £34.99 (opens in new tab)

If you’re looking for quality headphones at a brilliant price, then take a closer look at the Anker Soundcore Life Q20. Hybrid ANC at this price? Sign me up!

(opens in new tab) Philips Fidelio X2HR: Were £159.49 , now £84 (opens in new tab)

A cracking set of chunky headphones which really come into their own indoors. The Philips Fidelio X2HR are exclusive to Amazon in the UK and come with sound isolation and give a crystal clear performance. A great option for chilling out on the sofa.

(opens in new tab) Jabra Elite 3: Were £79.99 , now £49.99 (opens in new tab)

If in-ear headphones are more your thing, then the Bluetooth Jabra Elite 3 might just be for you. They’re wireless and while they don’t have ANC, they do have noise isolation to cut the sound of the outside world. A good buy - especially at this price.

(opens in new tab) JBL Tune 125 Tws: Were: £78.39 , now £49.99 (opens in new tab)

Another great set of Bluetooth earbuds - this time form JBL. They boast up to 32 hours of battery life and come with ANC for top audio results.

US

UK

