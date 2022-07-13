We’ve found the best Prime Day deals on the Apple AirPods Pro

The Amazon Prime Day deals are now into their second and final day, so if you were holding off on picking up a bargain on Tuesday, this is your last chance before the Prime Day sales door closes.

One product that continues to be hugely popular is the Apple AirPods Pro – and we’ve found some brilliant deals on both sides of the Atlantic. First up is a deal from Amazon UK who have cut the cost of the Apple AirPods Pro from £239 to £179 (opens in new tab). Meanwhile in the US, Walmart have muscled in on the midweek sales and are offering the AirPods Pro for $169.99 (opens in new tab) – that’s down from the list price of $214.

But if you haven’t signed up to Apple Music yet, there are two amazing deals on the Apple AirPods Pro with six months of Apple Music thrown into the bargain for new and returning subscribers.

John Lewis in the UK are selling this package for £189 (opens in new tab)and in the US, BestBuy have posted an awesome deal where you get a pair of Apple AirPods Pro for $179.99 (opens in new tab) and also six months of Apple Music, six months of Apple News+ and three months of Apple TV+ into the bargain.

While the Apple AirPods Pro are a great set of in-ear headphones, they really come into their own when paired with Apple Music. That’s down to the innovation of Spacial Audio and a wealth of audio options including CD quality 16-bit/44.1kHz, Apple Music Lossless 24-bit/48kHz and Hi-Res Lossless 24-bit/192kHz while many albums are available as an Apple Digital Master and in Dolby Atmos.

Sure, all this sounds great using other headphones, but the audio is out of tthis world when paired with a pair of Apple AirPods Pro.

US

UK

Do I need an Amazon Prime subscription?

If you're new to Prime Day and are wondering how to take full advantage of all the offers available on the best Prime Day headphone deals on Amazon, you will need to have an Amazon Prime account. You could always cut a corner and take a free trial and cancel before the full subscription kicks in, but if you've already done this previously, a monthly Amazon Prime subscription (opens in new tab) costs $14.99/£7.99 per month, while and annual sub is priced at $139/£79. There's also a student plan (opens in new tab) that comes in at $7.49/£3.99 per month or $69/£39 per year.