Swallow The Sun launch Light lyric video

Hear latest track from triple album Songs From The North, out November 13

Swallow The Sun have launched a lyric video for their track Abandoned By The Light.

It features on their upcoming triple album Songs From The North I, II & III, out on November 13 via Century Media. The Finnish outfit previously released Pray For The Winds To Come and Heartstrings Shattering from the ambitious studio outing.

Guitarist Juha Raivio said: “Making a triple album in this godforsaken digital and modern day and age – many will say it’s madness. I say it is to bring worth, heart and respect back into the music and to the album format where it belongs.”

Songs From The North I, II & III is available to pre-order and the group will head out on a European tour later this month.

Songs From The North I tracklist

  1. With You Came The Whole Of The World’s Tears
  2. 10 Silver Bullets
  3. Rooms And Shadows
  4. Heartstrings Shattering
  5. Silhouettes
  6. The Memory Of Light
  7. Lost & Catatonic
  8. From Happiness To Dust

Songs From The North II tracklist

  1. The Womb Of Winter
  2. The Heart Of A Cold White Land
  3. Away
  4. Pray For The Winds To Come
  5. Songs From The North
  6. 66°50 ‘N, 28°40 ‘E
  7. Autumn Fire
  8. Before The Summer Dies

Songs From The North III tracklist

  1. The Gathering Of Black Moths
  2. 7 Hours Late
  3. Empires Of Loneliness
  4. Abandoned By The Light
  5. The Clouds Prepare For Battle

Swallow The Sun European Winter Tour 2015

Nov 26: Berlin K17, Germany
Nov 27: Hamburg Headcrash, Germany
Nov 28: Rotterdam Baroeg, Netherlands
Nov 29: Apeldoorn TBC, Netherlands
Nov 30: Paris Glazart, France
Dec 04: Valencia Rock City, Spain
Dec 05: Barcelona Apolo 2, Spain
Dec 06: Madrid Caracol, Spain
Dec 08: Montpellier Secret Place, France
Dec 09: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Dec 10: Brescia Circolo Colony, Italy
Dec 11: Ljbubljana Orto Bar, Slovenia
Dec 12: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary
Dec 13: Kosice Colosseum Club, Slovakia
Dec 14: Krakau Club Rotunda, Poland
Dec 15: Vienna Viper Room, Austria
Dec 16: Munich Backstage, Germany
Dec 17: Weinheim Cafe Zentralbar, Germany
Dec 18: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium
Dec 19: Bochum Matrix, Germany

