Swallow The Sun launch Light lyric video

Swallow The Sun have launched a lyric video for their track Abandoned By The Light.
It features on their upcoming triple album Songs From The North I, II & III, out on November 13 via Century Media. The Finnish outfit previously released Pray For The Winds To Come and Heartstrings Shattering from the ambitious studio outing.
Guitarist Juha Raivio said: “Making a triple album in this godforsaken digital and modern day and age – many will say it’s madness. I say it is to bring worth, heart and respect back into the music and to the album format where it belongs.”
Songs From The North I, II & III is available to pre-order and the group will head out on a European tour later this month.
Songs From The North I tracklist
- With You Came The Whole Of The World’s Tears
- 10 Silver Bullets
- Rooms And Shadows
- Heartstrings Shattering
- Silhouettes
- The Memory Of Light
- Lost & Catatonic
- From Happiness To Dust
Songs From The North II tracklist
- The Womb Of Winter
- The Heart Of A Cold White Land
- Away
- Pray For The Winds To Come
- Songs From The North
- 66°50 ‘N, 28°40 ‘E
- Autumn Fire
- Before The Summer Dies
Songs From The North III tracklist
- The Gathering Of Black Moths
- 7 Hours Late
- Empires Of Loneliness
- Abandoned By The Light
- The Clouds Prepare For Battle
Swallow The Sun European Winter Tour 2015
Nov 26: Berlin K17, Germany
Nov 27: Hamburg Headcrash, Germany
Nov 28: Rotterdam Baroeg, Netherlands
Nov 29: Apeldoorn TBC, Netherlands
Nov 30: Paris Glazart, France
Dec 04: Valencia Rock City, Spain
Dec 05: Barcelona Apolo 2, Spain
Dec 06: Madrid Caracol, Spain
Dec 08: Montpellier Secret Place, France
Dec 09: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Dec 10: Brescia Circolo Colony, Italy
Dec 11: Ljbubljana Orto Bar, Slovenia
Dec 12: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary
Dec 13: Kosice Colosseum Club, Slovakia
Dec 14: Krakau Club Rotunda, Poland
Dec 15: Vienna Viper Room, Austria
Dec 16: Munich Backstage, Germany
Dec 17: Weinheim Cafe Zentralbar, Germany
Dec 18: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium
Dec 19: Bochum Matrix, Germany