Disturbed say they want their music to “heal people” after their singer signed a bomb and caused their Belgium gig to be cancelled

Disturbed say they want their music to “heal people” as they continue to weather the consequences of singer David Draiman signing a bomb set to be used by the Israeli Defence Force last year.

Late last week, the Platinum-selling heavy metal band had a planned concert in Vorst, Belgium cancelled by the municipality’s mayor. Charles Spapens pulled the plug on the October 15 gig, explaining that he considered the show to be a safety risk due to the widespread backlash over Draiman’s actions.

He said: “My priority and responsibility are the safety of the residents, spectators, demonstrators, and staff at [the venue] Forest National. Given the police’s unfavourable assessment after a risk assessment and the venue's location, it was my duty to make this decision.”

Disturbed issued their response to the cancellation on Monday (October 13), saying that music is “not about what divides us” and thanking fans for their support.

The band wrote in full: “Music is where all our differences fade into the background. Music has the power to heal, to inspire and to bring people together, it’s not about what divides us. We have always made it a point that at our shows ALL are welcome no matter what you believe.

“Everyone who comes to a Disturbed concert is accepted and loved. We are saddened that our fans in Belgium are not going to be able to share in this celebration of music.

“Your tickets will be refunded automatically within 30 days to the payment card used at the time of purchase. You don’t need to take any further action.

“We would like to thank you for your understanding, and we appreciate your support.”

The controversy surrounding Draiman kicked off in June 2024, when the singer visited Israel and published via social media a picture of him writing “Fuck Hamas” on a bomb at an IDF base. Draiman has been vocal in his support for Israel since Hamas, a Palestinian nationalist terrorist group, attacked the country in October 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking 251 hostage.

The attack escalated a conflict between Israel and Palestine that has been ongoing for decades. Since October 2023, more than 58,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. Israel’s actions in Palestinian territory have been described as genocide by the UN Human Rights Council, although Israel denies having genocidal intent.

In July 2025, Draiman appeared at Back To The Beginning, the retirement concert of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, and was booed by members of the crowd in attendance. Multiple outlets connected the response to the singer’s pro-Israel stance, and Draiman later responded via social media, saying the booing came from “a few Jew-hating morons”. He added that he was “still unapologetically a fiercely pro-Israel Jew”.

Early last week, it was reported that several activist groups planned to demonstrate outside of Disturbed’s now-cancelled Belgium show. Serge Stephan of Intal Globalize Solidarity said (via Metal Injection), “We will not prevent anyone from entering the concert hall. This action is not directed against the fans, but against the band, Live Nation, and Forest National.”

Disturbed’s European tour, where they are celebrating 25 years of their debut album The Sickness, will continue tonight (October 14) at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands and pick back up at Olympiahalle in Munich, Germany on October 17.