Swallow The Sun stream Pray For The Winds To Come

Swallow The Sun have released a lyric video for their track Pray For The Winds To Come.

It’s taken from triple album Songs From The North I, II & III, out on November 13 via Century Media. The band previously issued Heartstrings Shattering from the follow-up to 2012’s Emerald Forest And The Blackbird.

Guitarist Juha Raivio says: “Making a triple album in this godforsaken digital and modern day and age – many will say it’s madness. I say it is to bring worth, heart and respect back into the music and to the album format where it belongs.”

Songs From The North I, II & III will be made available as special edition 3CD box, a limited deluxe edition 5LP+3CD box and as digital album. It’s available to pre-order via Amazon.

Swallow The Sun embark on a European tour, starting in Berlin on November 26.