Hard-Ons members Peter ‘Blackie’ Black (left) and Raymond Ahn have their blood taken

Much-loved Australian punk legends Hard-Ons have produced a limited edition vinyl record made with their actual blood. The album is included in a limited edition box set of their critically-acclaimed 2024 documentary Hard-Ons: The Most Australian Band Ever!

The deluxe edition box set is set to ship in December and also includes a Blu-ray edition of the film – which won the Best Film prize at the LA Punk Film Festival in 2024 – plus a 16-page booklet, 45 minutes of bonus content, a CD soundtrack album (tracklist below) containing music and dialogue from the film, two packs of Most Australian Band Ever! trading cards, an iron-on transfer and a sticker.



For those concerned about medical hygiene, we're reliably informed that guitarist Peter ‘Blackie’ Black and bassist Raymond Ah's blood "was extracted on August 21st 2025 and has been under guarded refrigeration until it was delivered to Pallas vinyl pressing plant in Diepholz, Germany" before being "lovingly poured into the vats."

"A bond exists now and forevermore among Hard-Ons and their fans", say the band. "A blood-brotherhood of truth, justice, and rock’n’roll."

The band also boast that the album will be "the first record ever to be produced in blood!", a claim that may be disputed by Fall Out Boy, Flaming Lips, Yungblud and New York punks Perfect Pussy, who've all produced vinyl records containing their own blood.

A sequel to the original film, Harder And Harder, arrives in Australian cinemas on October 30. Hard-Ons are currently on tour in Australia - remaining dates below.

HARDER AND HARDER - Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Hard-Ons: The Most Australian Band Ever! soundtrack tracklist

Buddies

There Was a Time

Wog Food

I Heard Her Call My Name

Surfin' On My Face

Girl In The Sweater

All Set To Go

Ache To Touch You

Just Being With You

Don't Wanna See You Cry

Dull

Where Did She Come From?

Carry Me Down

Test

Suck And Swallow

Hard-Ons: Australian Tour 2025

Oct 16: Wollongong La La La's, NSW

Oct 17: Sussex Inlet Tavern, NSW

Oct 18: Tomakin Smokey Dan's, NSW

Oct 19: Sydney The Metro, NSW

Oct 25: Parramatta 30 Years of Beatdisc, NSW

Nov 13: Gold Coast Mo's Desert Clubhouse, QLD

Nov 14: Brisbane The Brightside, QLD

Nov 15: Geelong arwon Club, VIC

Nov 22: Melbourne Bendigo Hotel, VIC

Dec 12: Hobart Altar, TAS

