"A bond exists now and forevermore among Hard-Ons and their fans": Australian punk legends launch vinyl record containing their actual blood
The album is packaged with a deluxe edition box set of the Hard-Ons' award-winning documentary The Most Australian Band Ever!
Much-loved Australian punk legends Hard-Ons have produced a limited edition vinyl record made with their actual blood. The album is included in a limited edition box set of their critically-acclaimed 2024 documentary Hard-Ons: The Most Australian Band Ever!
The deluxe edition box set is set to ship in December and also includes a Blu-ray edition of the film – which won the Best Film prize at the LA Punk Film Festival in 2024 – plus a 16-page booklet, 45 minutes of bonus content, a CD soundtrack album (tracklist below) containing music and dialogue from the film, two packs of Most Australian Band Ever! trading cards, an iron-on transfer and a sticker.
For those concerned about medical hygiene, we're reliably informed that guitarist Peter ‘Blackie’ Black and bassist Raymond Ah's blood "was extracted on August 21st 2025 and has been under guarded refrigeration until it was delivered to Pallas vinyl pressing plant in Diepholz, Germany" before being "lovingly poured into the vats."
"A bond exists now and forevermore among Hard-Ons and their fans", say the band. "A blood-brotherhood of truth, justice, and rock’n’roll."
The band also boast that the album will be "the first record ever to be produced in blood!", a claim that may be disputed by Fall Out Boy, Flaming Lips, Yungblud and New York punks Perfect Pussy, who've all produced vinyl records containing their own blood.
A sequel to the original film, Harder And Harder, arrives in Australian cinemas on October 30. Hard-Ons are currently on tour in Australia - remaining dates below.
Hard-Ons: The Most Australian Band Ever! soundtrack tracklist
Buddies
There Was a Time
Wog Food
I Heard Her Call My Name
Surfin' On My Face
Girl In The Sweater
All Set To Go
Ache To Touch You
Just Being With You
Don't Wanna See You Cry
Dull
Where Did She Come From?
Carry Me Down
Test
Suck And Swallow
Hard-Ons: Australian Tour 2025
Oct 16: Wollongong La La La's, NSW
Oct 17: Sussex Inlet Tavern, NSW
Oct 18: Tomakin Smokey Dan's, NSW
Oct 19: Sydney The Metro, NSW
Oct 25: Parramatta 30 Years of Beatdisc, NSW
Nov 13: Gold Coast Mo's Desert Clubhouse, QLD
Nov 14: Brisbane The Brightside, QLD
Nov 15: Geelong arwon Club, VIC
Nov 22: Melbourne Bendigo Hotel, VIC
Dec 12: Hobart Altar, TAS
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 39 years in music industry, online for 26. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
