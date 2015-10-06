Trending

Swallow The Sun issue Heartstrings lyric video

By Prog  

Track comes from triple album Songs From The North, out next month

null

Swallow The Sun have released a lyric video for their track Heartstrings Shattering.

It’s taken from upcoming triple album Songs From The North I, II & III, which is out on November 13 via Century Media.

The Finnish band’s mainman Juha Raivio says: “Making a triple album in this godforsaken digital and modern day and age – many will say it’s madness. I say it is to bring worth, heart and respect back into the music and to the album format where it belongs.”

Songs From The North I, II & III will be available as special edition 3CD box, a limited deluxe edition 5LP+3CD box and as digital album.

The band launch a European tour in Berlin on November 26.

Songs From The North I tracklist

  1. With You Came The Whole Of The World’s Tears
  2. 10 Silver Bullets
  3. Rooms And Shadows
  4. Heartstrings Shattering
  5. Silhouettes
  6. The Memory Of Light
  7. Lost & Catatonic
  8. From Happiness To Dust

Songs From The North II tracklist

  1. The Womb Of Winter
  2. The Heart Of A Cold White Land
  3. Away
  4. Pray For The Winds To Come
  5. Songs From The North
  6. 66°50 ‘N, 28°40 ‘E
  7. Autumn Fire
  8. Before The Summer Dies

Songs From The North III tracklist

  1. The Gathering Of Black Moths
  2. 7 Hours Late
  3. Empires Of Loneliness
  4. Abandoned By The Light
  5. The Clouds Prepare For Battle

SWALLOW THE SUN EUROPEAN WINTER TOUR 2015

Nov 26: Berlin K17, Germany
Nov 27: Hamburg Headcrash, Germany
Nov 28: Rotterdam Baroeg, Netherlands
Nov 29: Apeldoorn TBC, Netherlands
Nov 30: Paris Glazart, France
Dec 04: Valencia Rock City, Spain
Dec 05: Barcelona Apolo 2, Spain
Dec 06: Madrid Caracol, Spain
Dec 08: Montpellier Secret Place, France
Dec 09: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Dec 10: Brescia Circolo Colony, Italy
Dec 11: Ljbubljana Orto Bar, Slovenia
Dec 12: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary
Dec 13: Kosice Colosseum Club, Slovakia
Dec 14: Krakau Club Rotunda, Poland
Dec 15: Vienna Viper Room, Austria
Dec 16: Munich Backstage, Germany
Dec 17: Weinheim Cafe Zentralbar, Germany
Dec 18: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium
Dec 19: Bochum Matrix, Germany

See more Prog news