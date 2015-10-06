Swallow The Sun issue Heartstrings lyric video

Swallow The Sun have released a lyric video for their track Heartstrings Shattering.

It’s taken from upcoming triple album Songs From The North I, II & III, which is out on November 13 via Century Media.

The Finnish band’s mainman Juha Raivio says: “Making a triple album in this godforsaken digital and modern day and age – many will say it’s madness. I say it is to bring worth, heart and respect back into the music and to the album format where it belongs.”

Songs From The North I, II & III will be available as special edition 3CD box, a limited deluxe edition 5LP+3CD box and as digital album.

The band launch a European tour in Berlin on November 26.

Songs From The North I tracklist

With You Came The Whole Of The World’s Tears 10 Silver Bullets Rooms And Shadows Heartstrings Shattering Silhouettes The Memory Of Light Lost & Catatonic From Happiness To Dust

Songs From The North II tracklist

The Womb Of Winter The Heart Of A Cold White Land Away Pray For The Winds To Come Songs From The North 66°50 ‘N, 28°40 ‘E Autumn Fire Before The Summer Dies

Songs From The North III tracklist

The Gathering Of Black Moths 7 Hours Late Empires Of Loneliness Abandoned By The Light The Clouds Prepare For Battle

SWALLOW THE SUN EUROPEAN WINTER TOUR 2015

Nov 26: Berlin K17, Germany

Nov 27: Hamburg Headcrash, Germany

Nov 28: Rotterdam Baroeg, Netherlands

Nov 29: Apeldoorn TBC, Netherlands

Nov 30: Paris Glazart, France

Dec 04: Valencia Rock City, Spain

Dec 05: Barcelona Apolo 2, Spain

Dec 06: Madrid Caracol, Spain

Dec 08: Montpellier Secret Place, France

Dec 09: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Dec 10: Brescia Circolo Colony, Italy

Dec 11: Ljbubljana Orto Bar, Slovenia

Dec 12: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary

Dec 13: Kosice Colosseum Club, Slovakia

Dec 14: Krakau Club Rotunda, Poland

Dec 15: Vienna Viper Room, Austria

Dec 16: Munich Backstage, Germany

Dec 17: Weinheim Cafe Zentralbar, Germany

Dec 18: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium

Dec 19: Bochum Matrix, Germany