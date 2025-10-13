Caligula's Horse share previously unreleased cover of The Beatles' Across The Universe as they announce Bloom tenth anniversary release

Australian prog rockers Caligula's Horse have shared a previously unreleased cover of The Beatles' 1969 song Across The Universe.

The track is taken from a tenth anniversary reissue of the band's third studio album, Bloom, which will be released through InsideOut Music on November 7 on limited edition vinyl and digitally. The anniversary reissue features four previously unreleased demo songs that were recorded in 2015 and an alternative cover by Chris Mangos based on the original Bloom artwork design, whch you can see below.

“10 years ago, we released Bloom into the world – an incredibly special album that would become a statement as to who we are as a band and as people," the band say. "It made manifest the message and the meaning we would carry wherever the music took us on this exhausting and exhilarating ride around the globe. At the time, we could never have imagined the impact that it would have on us and our career, nor could we have predicted the love Bloom would receive as it reached all of you.

"The number of people we’ve met over the years for whom this album holds a special place has been overwhelming, and we’re truly humbled and gratified as we reach this milestone. We hope that in times of struggle, Bloom will continue to be there for you. Remember: You have what you need in you. Just let it grow."

Caligula's Horse will support Swedish proggers Opeth for two shows in Australia next month, the first of which, at Sydney's famous Opera House, has sold out.

Pre-order Bloom (10th Anniversary Edition) digital.

Pre-order Bloom (10th Anniversary Edition) vinyl.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Across the Universe (Recorded 2015) - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Caligula's Horse: Bloom

1. Bloom

2. Marigold

3. Firelight

4. Dragonfly

5. Rust

6. Turntail

7. Daughter of the Mountain

8. Undergrowth

9. City Has No Empathy Acoustic

10. Across the Universe (Recorded 2015)

11. Rust (Pre-Production Demo 2015)

12. Turntail (Pre-Production Demo 2015)

13. Undergrowth (Pre-Production Demo 2015)