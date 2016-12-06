Stone Sour release Zzyzx Rd video

Stone Sour have released a video for ZZyzx Rd.

The promo comes as the band prepare to launch their 10th anniversary deluxe reissue of their 2006 album Come What(ever) May on December 16. It will go out on black and gold mixed vinyl, and will feature a number of bonus tracks – including live acoustic songs and covers.

Frontman Corey Taylor previously reported that Stone Sour had demoed 18 songs for their sixth album, tentatively due next year.

He said: “We’re going back to basics. I’m an old-school guy – I think most of us are. The thing that I loved about great albums is that you would get it and you would want to study everything.

“I’m going to try to meld that world with the electronic world and see if those two can kind of coalesce and coexist. We’re starting to really get stuff together – like, really see the vision of it – and just put together just a kick-ass rock and roll album.”

The band’s most recent release was their five-track covers EP Straight Outta Burbank, which arrived last year.

The deluxe edition of Come What(ever) May is now available for pre-order.

Come What(ever) May tracklist

Stone Sour Come What(ever) May Deluxe 10th Anniversary Edition tracklist

LP 1

Side A

30⁄ 30 -150 Come What(ever) May Hell & Consequences Sillyworld Made Of Scars Reborn

Side B

Your God Through Glass Socio 1st Person Cardiff Zzyzx Rd.

LP 2

Side A

Though Glass (Live Acoustic) Wicked Game (Live Acoustic) Wild Horses (Live Acoustic) Cardiff (Acoustic) Zzyxx Rd. (Acoustic)

Side B

Suffer Fruitcake Freeze Dry Seal The Day I Let Go The Frozen

