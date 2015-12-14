Stone Sour stream 2nd Burbank EP

Stone Sour have digitally released their latest covers EP Straight Outta Burbank and made it available to stream in its entirety.

The record sees frontman Corey Taylor cover songs from Slayer, The Rolling Stones, Iron Maiden, Bad Brains and Motley Crue and was originally released only on vinyl as part of Record Store Day’s Black Friday event.

Halestorm vocalist Lzzy Hale also appears on the track Gimme Shelter.

In an interview with Metal Hammer, Corey says: “The first EP was a little closer together style-wise. This one hits a few different corners. It’s got Bad Brains on one end and the Stones on the other – and the crazy thing is it all works. I hope people enjoy the spirit, music and fun that went into this.”

The record is the second of three covers EPs. Meanwhile in Burbank was released earlier this year and the third, No Sleep Til Burbank, is expected in 2016.

Stone Sour also played a different cover each night of their last North American tour, including songs such as Metallica’s Creeping Death, Kiss’s Love Gun and Judas Priest’s Heading Out To The Highway.

Straight Outta Burbank is available to buy now via iTunes, Amazon and other digital retailers.

1. Sailin’ On (Bad Brains cover)

2. Running Free (Iron Maiden cover)

3. Gimme Shelter (The Rolling Stones cover) (feat. Lzzy Hale)

4. Too Fast For Love (Motley Crue cover)

5. Seasons In The Abyss (Slayer cover)