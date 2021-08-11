Stevie Nicks cancels 2021 performances over Covid concerns: "While I’m vaccinated, at my age I am still being extremely cautious"

Stevie Nicks has revealed in a statement that she will be cancelling her remaining performances of 2021 due to rising Covid cases that "should be of concern to all of us".

Taking to social media to share the news, the 73 year old Fleetwood Mac singer explains, "While I’m vaccinated, at my age I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the five performances I had planned for 2021.

"These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made. I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us.

"Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer. I’m devastated and know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022.”

Nicks was scheduled to perform at Austin City Limits, BottleRock Napa Valley and Colorado’s Jazz Aspen Festival, among others.

Read the full statement below: