Formed as Yesterday & Today back in 1974, California band Y&T long ago set the benchmark for mixing power with melody, which they topped with the vocal class of guitarist Dave Meniketti. Now their final surviving original member, Meniketti is currently on the band's latest European tour, which arrives in the UK on October 15.

This will be Y&T’s second UK tour since you received the all-clear for testicular cancer.

Everything’s been back to normal for a couple of years now. I got it treated really early and there’s a very good prognosis for that.

Want to remind Classic Rock’s male readers, many of whom are of a certain age, to undergo regular checks?

Absolutely. I’m talking as a public service here. Gentlemen, when getting annual health checks please make sure it includes your prostate. Getting the right treatment early enough will give you a ninety per cent chance of survival, just like I did.

On last year’s fiftieth anniversary tour Y&T played at least one song from each of their dozen studio albums. How is this latest tour being structured in terms of the setlist?

We always try to do something different every year. But having said that, there was something cool about including those early tunes, and I’m still not sure whether we will get rid of them. I suspect one or two less-played tunes will make the setlist this time.

On stage in London, introducing Long Way Down, from 1995’s Musically Incorrect, you explained how that particular decade was “a little dicey for us”. But Y&T were one of the groups that didn’t go grunge or, worse, retired.

I’m very proud of that. Some of our contemporaries did adopt a grungier style, but that wasn’t where we were coming from. There was a very short-lived retirement for Y&T, but ultimately, regardless of how the business developed, it was hard to give up something that really worked.

Does it weigh heavy on your mind that you are the last surviving member of Y&T’s original line-up?

It certainly did, no question. Phil Kennemore [bassist, who passed in 2011] was my best bud, and in our minds we were going to take this band on till the end of time. But of course it doesn’t work out like that. The passing of Joey [Alves, rhythm guitarist, in 2017] and Leonard [Haze, drums, in 2016] both hit me really hard. But after a while I choose to focus instead on the incredible memories I have of putting together this band as a bunch of young kids. It makes me all the more determined to keep it going.

At seventy-one your singing voice is still in great shape. Got any tips?

I try to take care of myself. I don’t smoke. I eat sensibly and ensure that I get plenty of sleep. I don’t drink alcohol on show days. I can only guess that maybe it’s genetic?

We are talking days after the sad death of Ozzy Osbourne, with whom Y&T toured in 1983. You once told Classic Rock that in Dublin, in front of your entire band, Ozzy got down his knees and pleaded: “David, would you please join my band?” then kissed you on the lips.

[Laughs] That’s completely true. Ozzy was the sweetest guy. He loved to be a joker. I love that he got to do what he wanted to do [with Black Sabbath at Villa Park] before he passed.

Any regrets in turning down his proposal?

None at all. It would have made my life different, but I’m not sure I could have been the flashy guitarist that he wanted me to be.

Given that your last album, Facemelter, is now fifteen years old, is it safe to assume that there will never be another studio album from Y&T?

It [making a new record] is always in the back of my mind, but right now it isn’t a priority.

Y&T’s UK tour runs from October 15 to 25. For full dates, check the band's website.