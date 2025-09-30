Iron Maiden leader Steve Harris has revealed that the band had to decide whether or not they had a future after longtime drummer Nicko McBrain suffered a stroke in early 2023.

McBrain eventually took part in Maiden's Future Past Tour, but announced his retirement from the road at the end of 2024, saying he was "stepping back from the grind of the extensive touring lifestyle."

Now Harris, in an interview in the new issue of Rock Candy, says that McBrain's stroke forced Iron Maiden to consider their future.

"To be honest, we didn't really have a choice and had to make the change after Nicko suffered his health issues," says Harris. "It was what it was, and we had a decision to make as to whether we wanted to carry on or not.

"Obviously, we had a tour booked at the time that it happened, and the rest of us all wanted to continue. But ultimately, after we got through all that, it was Nick's decision to step away, and we all respected the fact that he'd decided to do that."

Since leaving, McBrain has continued to play with his Iron Maiden tribute act Tiutanium Tart, and recently launched the Metal Sticks Podcast with Modern Drummer CEO David Frangioni.

"Heavy Metal, Drumming and Iron Maiden have been my life, and have given me so much," says McBrain. "Now David and I can host a show that brings the audience inside the process, celebrating Heavy Metal, Iron Maiden and the amazing community that it embodies. We created the show that we would love to watch as both fans and musicians alike."

McBrain's replacement in Iron Maiden's live lineup, Simon Dawson, played his first show with them at the Sports Arena in Budapest in May on the opening night of their Run For Your Lives tour. The tour resumes in May 2026 - full dates below.

Iron Maiden: Run For Your Lives tour 2026

May 23: Athens OAKA, Greece

May 26: Sofia Vasil Levski Stadium, Bulgaria

May 28: Bucharest Arena Națională, Romania

May 30: Bratislava Národný Futbalový Štadión, Slovakia

Jun 02: Hannover Heinz von Heiden Arena, Germany

Jun 06: Nurnberg, Rock IM Park, Germany

Jun 07: Nurburg, Rock AM Ring, Germany

Jun 10: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Jun 13: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 14: Hradec Kralove Rock For People, Czech Republic

Jun 17: Milan San Siro Stadium, Italy

Jun 22: Paris La Défense Arena, France

Jun 24-27 Cophenhell 2025 (date TBC)

Jun 24-27 Tons Of Rock 2025 (date TBC)

Jun 28: Lyon-Décines Groupama Stadium, France

Jun 29: Antwerp Live is Live, Belgium

Jul 01: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain

Jul 04: Cartagena Rock Imperium Festival, Spain

Jul 07: Lisbon Estádio da Luz, Portugal

Jul 11: Knebworth Park, UK

Get Iron Maiden tickets.