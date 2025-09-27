Avenged Sevenfold have postponed their current tour of South America and Mexico.

The band were due to kick off the tour with a show in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on September 25. But in a post on X on Saturday September 26, the band revealed they would be postponing the tour due to a vocal injury suffered by singer M Shadows.

The post reads: “With a heavy heart, and regretfully, we have to announce that due to a specific condition called a vocal fold hematoma, we have made the necessary decision to push our tour to early next year.

“‘We promise to come back stronger than ever. Your tickets will still be valid for the rescheduled shows – new dates are on the way and will be announced next week.

“Thank you for your understanding, love, and support.”

Shadows himself expanded on the reasons for the postponement in a video.

The singer said: “Hey everyone, got some discouraging news. Gonna have to postpone the Latin American tour. I’ve got my voice in some sort of trouble.

“After Louder Than Life I got a little sick and I thought that my throat was feeling crummy from being sick. Came down to Argentina, felt like it was probably the travel, the schedule, etc.

“Monday and Tuesday came, I slept a bunch, didn’t feel any different so we postponed Buenos Aires. The next day, I got a bunch of sleep, woke up and I felt like something wasn’t getting better.

“So I found a great doctor in Argentina, went and got my throat ‘scoped’, and I have a hematoma on my left vocal fold, which is the same injury I had in 2017. In 2017, though, I decided to keep singing through it. Took a bunch of pills, and [it] ended up resulting in surgery.

“So basically if I shut this down now, I’ll have a couple of weeks of voice rest and then a couple of months of rehab, and we’ll be able to remake these dates to you.

“So, I gotta make the responsible decision here and shut this down. This’ll be the last time I’m talking for a couple of weeks. Breaks my heart to have to do this, but we’re gonna reschedule these days for January.

“Apologies to everyone who’s made plans, spent money. Hopefully this is early enough to make you able to make the proper plans and change the dates to January.

“Apologies to the bands, all of them have flown down here already. The crew, everyone’s already down here, the equipment, a lot goes into this… but I have to make the responsible decision, and there’s just no way I can sing like this.

“Don’t want another surgery, so we’re gonna take the responsible route here, shut it down for a couple of months, and I’m just sorry this had to happen. It just sucks.

“Can’t wait to see you guys in January. Sorry.”

The affected shows are:

Sep 28: Movistar Arena, Buenos Aires, Argentina