Paul Rodgers pulls out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Bad Company singer Paul Rodgers has pulled out of this Saturday's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles, where the band are due to be inducted. Drummer Simon Kirke will be in attendance to accept the award and will perform.

"My hope was to be at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony and to perform for the fans, but at this time I have to prioritise my health," says the former Free frontman. "I have no problem singing, it's the stress of everything else. Thank you for understanding.

"Simon, along with some outstanding musicians, will be stepping in for me - guaranteed to rock."

Earlier this month, Rodgers – who has had two major strokes and 11 minor strokes over the last decade – told Rolling Stone that he "may well" perform at the ceremony, but sounded a little more positive about accepting the award.

"I’m a little bit nervous," he said. "If we’ve got to make a speech, I’ll be quite honest., I’m not used to really making speeches of any nature, but I’ll be ok."

Rodgers was also asked if Bad Company might tour again.

"I’ll never say never," he said. "I know that’s a James Bond movie. And hell froze over for the Eagles. You never say never."

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bad Company haven't played live since a show at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV, in October 2019, while Rodgers hasn't scheduled any solo dates since the previous year's Stars Align tour.

Other inductees in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's class of 2025 include Joe Cocker, Soundgarden, the White Stripes, Warren Zevon, Chubby Checker and Carol Kaye.