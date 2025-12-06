"I joined a band because I hated the f****** beach." Shirley Manson doubles down after beach ball rant at Garbage show in Australia

Garbage singer Shirley Manson has doubled down on how much she despises beach balls at gigs after her rant at a show in Australia went viral.

The band were performing at the Good Things Festival in Melbourne on Friday, December 5, when the Scottish vocalist took umbrage at a fan who was bouncing a beach ball around.

Manson pointed at the man and said: "Big guy with your big f*****’ beach ball. What a f*****’ douchebag.

"You’re a f*****’ middle-aged man in a f*****’ ridiculous hat, and you’re a f*****’’ f*** face. I want, literally, to ask people to f*****’ punch you in the f*****’ face. But you know what? I’m a lady, so I won’t."

Footage of the incident quickly made its way online and many condemned Manson's actions as an overreaction and pretentious.

Others said the beach balls likely belonged to Machine Head, who were onstage before Garbage and who reportedly kicked the balls into the audience.

Australia's warm climate and beach lifestyle was also pointed out by some online commentators and others called on Manson to apologise for singling the man out.

But she later took to social media to stand by her reaction, saying in a post on Threads: "I make no apologies whatsoever for getting annoyed at beach balls at shows.

" joined a band because I hated the f****** beach. I joined a band because I wanted to listen to Siouxsie and the Banshees and The Cure and be dark and beautiful.

"I love the musical community and I want to respect their artistry. I am so tired of folks taking music for free and treating us all like circus performers."

She later posted how much she enjoyed Tool's set that evening, adding: "Not a beach ball in sight."