Solstice, Haze and Quasar all set to headline Danfest 11

This year's Danfest 11 takes place at The Musician Pub in Leicester from November 25-27

Solstice
(Image credit: Solstice)

80s neo-proggers Solstice, Haze and Quasar will all headline this year's Danfest in Leicester in November, the 11th edition of the annual progressive music festival.

They are joined on the bill by fellow 80s band Tamarisk, Last Flight To Pluto, The Emerald Dawn, Warmrain, IT, Final Coil, The Dame, Ghost Of A Machine and Shelll Shock.

"I've gone for the 80s theme on this one with Solstice, Haze, Quasar and Tamarisk involved," says organiser Danny Mayo.

The full running order for the weekend is:

Friday November 25
Quasar 
Third Quadrant 
Shell Shock 

Saturday November 26
Solstice 
Final Coil 
The Emerald Dawn 
The Dame
IT

Sunday November 27
Haze
Warmrain 
Last Flight To Pluto 
Tamarisk 
Ghost Of The Machine 

Advance tickets weekend £60, Friday £15, Saturday £30 Sunday £30 available from Ticketweb, venue and Beat Route Records.

Danfest

(Image credit: Press)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.