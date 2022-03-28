Solstice, Haze and Quasar all set to headline Danfest 11

80s neo-proggers Solstice, Haze and Quasar will all headline this year's Danfest in Leicester in November, the 11th edition of the annual progressive music festival.
They are joined on the bill by fellow 80s band Tamarisk, Last Flight To Pluto, The Emerald Dawn, Warmrain, IT, Final Coil, The Dame, Ghost Of A Machine and Shelll Shock.
"I've gone for the 80s theme on this one with Solstice, Haze, Quasar and Tamarisk involved," says organiser Danny Mayo.
The full running order for the weekend is:
Friday November 25
Quasar
Third Quadrant
Shell Shock
Saturday November 26
Solstice
Final Coil
The Emerald Dawn
The Dame
IT
Sunday November 27
Haze
Warmrain
Last Flight To Pluto
Tamarisk
Ghost Of The Machine
Advance tickets weekend £60, Friday £15, Saturday £30 Sunday £30 available from Ticketweb, venue and Beat Route Records.