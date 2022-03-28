Solstice, Haze and Quasar all set to headline Danfest 11

80s neo-proggers Solstice, Haze and Quasar will all headline this year's Danfest in Leicester in November, the 11th edition of the annual progressive music festival.

They are joined on the bill by fellow 80s band Tamarisk, Last Flight To Pluto, The Emerald Dawn, Warmrain, IT, Final Coil, The Dame, Ghost Of A Machine and Shelll Shock.

"I've gone for the 80s theme on this one with Solstice, Haze, Quasar and Tamarisk involved," says organiser Danny Mayo.

The full running order for the weekend is:

Friday November 25

Quasar

Third Quadrant

Shell Shock

Saturday November 26

Solstice

Final Coil

The Emerald Dawn

The Dame

IT

Sunday November 27

Haze

Warmrain

Last Flight To Pluto

Tamarisk

Ghost Of The Machine

Advance tickets weekend £60, Friday £15, Saturday £30 Sunday £30 available from Ticketweb, venue and Beat Route Records.