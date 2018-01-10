Tamarisk Return With New Album

Essex based prog rock band Tamarisk will release a brand new record, Breaking The Chains in February.

The band, who formed out of the ashes of Chemical Alice in 1984, released two cassette EPs during their original incarnation, which they released as one CD, Frozen In Time, in 2012. Singer Andy Grant has teamed up with original keyboard player Steve Leigh, who also worked with Quasar and helped form Landmarq in 1990, to record the new album.

Thunder guitarist Luke Morley appears on the new record, as well as drummer Graham Cutill, guitarist Ed Rome and bassists Matt Black and Chris Davis. The new album has been produced by Lou Perryman.

Tamarisk will launch the new album with a live show at Chinnery’s, Southend-On-Sea on March 3. Breaking The Chains is available for pre-order here.