Last Flight To Pluto release video for Coverland

Welsh prog rockers Last Flight To Pluto have released a new promo video for Coverland, which you can watch below. It's the first material to be aired from the band's forthcoming second album, A Drop In The Ocean.

"We are immensely proud of what we have achieved with this album, which we hope people will agree is a big advance on our debut," singer Alice Freya told Prog. "We are also very excited to be working with the Rob Reed at White Knight records, and we are particularly grateful for his stellar playing on Masheena."

A Drop In The Ocean, the follow up to 2015's See You At The End, will be released through White Knight Records on March 28. The album was recorded at Oakwood Church studios in South Wales under the stewardship of Nick Lloyd.

Live dates will shortly be announced.