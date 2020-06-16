Haze to release brand new album in July

Neo-prog rockers Haze have announced they will release their latest album, Back To The Bones, through their own Gabadon Records label on July 4. The album has been produced by drummer Danny McMahon, who is once again joined by Paul McMahon (guitar/vocals) and Chris McMahon (bass/keyboards) and Catrin Ashton on flute & fiddle.

"We're very pleased with how it's turned out, there are still elements of the folky acoustic influences of The Last Battle CD, but overall we've gone for a much heavier classic prog sound," the band say.



"In true Haze fashion we've included one very old song, To Us All, written before the band was formed & never before released on album, as well as some very new material; the instrumental Suzanne and Lockdown, were both written in 2020. The later is a Danny original & features him playing almost all of the instruments! Other songs include three Cat/Paul collaborations - Faces On The Wall, The Snake and The Awakeners, and four Paul originals, including the live favourite A Call To Arms and the epic finale of The Summoning Dark."

Back To The Bones is available to pre-order, and the first 100 orders will receive a numbered double DVD of Haze's 20th anniversary show and Christmas show of the same year.

The band, who have been performing live streams every Sunday afternoon at 3pm via their Facebook page, will host a special Back To The Bones CD release livestream on Sunday 5th July.

Pre-order Back To The Bones.

(Image credit: Haze)

Haze: Back To The Bones

1. See You On The Other Side

2. Faces On The Wall

3. The Snake

4. The Last Post

5. Suzanne

6. To Us All

7. Lockdown

8. The Awakeners

9. A Call To Arms

10. The Summoning Dark'.