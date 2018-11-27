Danfest announces running times for eighth festival

Danfest, the Leicester-based prog festival, has announced running times for this weekend's event. Now in it's eighth, year, the festival is the mastermind of local promoter Danny Mayo, a well-know face on the UK prog scene. As is the custom, Danny will be announcing the line-up for next year's Danfest at this year's event.

Danfest 8 takes place at The Musician in Leicester this Friday, November 30 and Saturday December 1.

Friday 30th November

Doors 6.30pm

25yrd Screamer 6.50 - 7.50

Karmamoi 8.10- 9.10

Comedy Of Errors 9.30 - end

Saturday 1st December

Doors 12.30pm

Servants Of Science 12.45 - 1.40

Orange Clocks 2.05 - 3.05

I Am The Manic Whale 3.30 - 5.00

Break

Doors 7pm

The John Hackett Band 7.30 - 9

Galahad 9.30- end

Tickets are priced at £30 for the whole event, of £12 for the Friday, £22 for Saturday or £12 for the Saturday evening. Tickets are available now from Ticketweb, or from the venue or from Beat Route Records in Leicester.