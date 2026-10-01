Slipknot’s Jim Root responds to backlash against booking Marilyn Manson: “I concentrate on writing and being a guitarist”

As Slipknot continue to face controversy for booking Marilyn Manson as a support act for their 2027 UK and South America tour dates, guitarist Jim Root has claimed the decision had nothing to do with him.

The 54-year-old, who joined the nu metal eight-piece as they were recording their 1999 debut album, replied to a comment earlier this week from a fan expressing their disappointment that the band will tour with Manson, following allegations from multiple women accusing Manson of sexual misconduct (he denies any wrongdoing). Root says that he “stay[s] out of the logistics of touring and all that”.

“I concentrate on writing and being a guitarist,” he continues, “so forgive my ignorance about who we do shows with. There are other people with much bigger brains than I that coordinate all that and I honestly don’t keep up with new bands or new music.”

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Root adds that he’s “stuck listening to the same music my parents listened to when I was forming myself as a little human”: “And I purposely don’t listen to or pay attention to what’s ‘trending’ or what’s happening at the moment as to not get influenced by anything.”

Despite the widespread social media backlash against Manson’s booking, which has been covered by outlets including the NME and the BBC, Root seems unworried, concluding, “If one is a part of the family, they will come along for the journey that started 26-plus years ago… even before I was a part of the story.”

More than a dozen women have accused Manson, real name Brian Hugh Warner, of misconduct. He has settled multiple lawsuits with accusers while maintaining his innocence. In 2025, a four-year investigation into Manson’s alleged crimes by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department concluded with no charges filed, due to the statute of limitations and a lack of evidence.

Manson’s former assistant, Ashley Walters, has sued the musician for alleged sexual assault, battery, harassment and emotional abuse. Last month, the suit was given a trial date of November 15, 2027. Manson denies any wrongdoing.

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Slipknot announced their 2027 tour plans on Monday. Manson will support the band at Wembley Stadium on July 3, their sole European date of the year, along with Lorna Shore and Hatebreed. He’ll also play five South American dates with Slipknot and Hatebreed in September.

Simultaneously, Slipknot announced a run of North American shows where support will come from Bring Me The Horizon. Lamb Of God, Motionless In White and others will also play on various dates.

Root’s comment washing his hands of any involvement in the Manson booking comes shortly after the guitarist teased fans about Slipknot’s upcoming, eighth album, saying that it’s “gonna hurt some feelings”.

“The vibe feels honest and true to me,” he said. “It’s uneasy and reminds me of recording in the earlier days. I’m not saying that means it will translate to the type of music we’re creating or the sound/production of it. The early records had the vibe. You can’t miss that with Ross [Robinson, early producer].”

Slipknot are recording their new album, their first since 2022’s The End, So Far, with Faith No More collaborator Matt Wallace. Even though the band recently released the polarising single Arsenal, it will not be part of the tracklisting.