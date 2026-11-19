A petition urging organisers at Wembley Stadium to drop Marilyn Manson from an upcoming Slipknot concert has reached 20,000 signatures.

The shock-rocker (real name Brian Hugh Warner) is set to support the nu metal stars at the London venue in July, despite him having faced sexual misconduct allegations from multiple women. Warner denies any wrongdoing.

The petition – organised by Councillor Anton Georgiou, leader of the Liberal Democrats Group at Brent Council – has a caption which reads, “For survivors of sexual assault, it is disheartening and deeply concerning to witness venues like Wembley Stadium extend a platform to individuals accused of such heinous acts.”

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It goes on to add, “A performer that continues to be accused of such serious crimes should not play at our national stadium until they are cleared of all charges,” referring to a lawsuit from Warner’s ex-assistant Ashley Walters, alleging sexual assault, battery and harassment, which goes to trial next November.

“If Mr Warner is convicted at the upcoming trial, this would reflect extremely badly on the stadium, risk untold reputational damage and send the wrong message to survivors of sexual abuse.

“In any other walk of life, an individual subject to these types of horrific allegations would be suspended from their profession, pending the outcome of a full and proper investigation. Why should music stars be treated differently?”

Slipknot’s Wembley show was announced in September, and Cllr Georgiou first spoke out against Manson’s booking the following month.

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“The allegations against Marilyn Manson are serious,” he said, “and while he denies wrongdoing, Wembley Stadium needs to explain what consideration was given to them before this booking was confirmed.”

A Brent Council spokesperson stated in response: “Decisions about who performs at Wembley Stadium are ultimately a matter for the venue and event organisers, rather than Brent Council, which has no direct control over commercial bookings.”

Wembley Stadium have said that support acts are chosen by the promoter and headliner, and that they are in talks with the promoter (Live Nation) regarding the performance.

Slipknot’s Wembley show is part of their (sic)est 2027 world tour, on which Manson is also booked for a number of South American dates. The band have not commented on the controversy around Manson supporting them, but guitarist Jim Root washed his hands of responsibility for the decision in an Instagram comment.

“I concentrate on writing and being a guitarist, so forgive my ignorance about who we do shows with,” he wrote.

The allegations against Warner began in 2021, when actor Evan Rachel Wood, his ex-fiancee, claimed the musician abused her during their relationship more than a decade prior. A years-long investigation into Warner’s alleged crimes was dropped by California prosecutors in 2025, due to the statute of limitations.