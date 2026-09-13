New Slipknot track Arsenal "not really representative" of songs that will appear on upcoming album

Slipknot's new single Arsenal is "not really representative" of the rest of the material the band is working on for their upcoming eighth album, says guitarist Jim Root.

He says because it is too different from the other songs they are working on, Arsenal won't be on the new album whenever it is released.

Slipknot surprise released the song this week and, as always, there has been passionate online discussion among fans.

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Responding to comments from fans on a now deleted Instagram post, Root writes: "Arsenal was a tune we could quickly get out there while we work on the rest of the record. It’s not really representative of the other tunes."

Asked if it will appear on the new record, he adds: "No. This was just one that we could finish sooner to get out there."

Arsenal is the first new music released by the band since the recent departure of DJ Sid Wilson.

No firm release details about what will be the band's eighth album have been confirmed. But Root previously revealed that they were working with long-time Faith No More producer Matt Wallace and that they had around 50 song ideas.

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He said: "There’s times where we just kind of sit back and we’re listening to what I just worked on and, I’m just like, Wow this is wild. This sounds like nothing I’ve ever heard before. Yet there’s a familiarity to it that feels like I’ve been listening to it my whole life and it’s just so organic. It's just Slipknot music."