These three bands should require little introduction, especially to each other. Along with opening act Airforce, they toured the UK together back in February 2024, and now the four bands are doing it all again. We got Kim McAuliffe of Girlschool, Raven’s John Gallagher and Alcatrazz’s Jimmy Waldo together to set the scene for what is being called The Winter Metal Meltdown.

How was that last shared tour of the UK you all did back in 2024?

Kim McAuliffe: It was bloody horrible.

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John Gallagher: I’m not really allowed to talk about that until the lawsuits are cleared up.

Jimmy Waldo: (once the laughter subsides) Actually, it was a lot of fun. The bands are all friends and that makes the whole thing easy. No egos or bullshit. It’s the way it should be.

John: Jimmy is quite right. It makes all the difference in the world.

So no need to ask why you’re doing it again. It’s quite a lengthy and compact tour – ten dates around the country with just a single day off.

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Kim: To Raven that’s a drop in the ocean. Those guys never stop gigging. That’s like a long weekend to them.

John: We’ve done seventy or eighty shows this year already. We have our own extra [headline] gig in Dunham On Trent in Nottinghamshire.

Kim: Of course you have.

John: You guys in the other bands are welcome to come along and watch or to throw vegetables. We don’t even understand the concept of days off. We did forty days in the States and just three were without gigs, but those were travel days.

Are you all together on one bus?

Kim: I bloody hope not!

John: No. All four bands are squeezing into one Ford Fiesta.

Jimmy: That’s an upgrade from last time. No. The serious answer is that we all have separate vans.

Kim: But we have shared a bus before.

John: (in slightly accusatory tones) I seem to remember a member of Girlschool threatening to take a piss while the van was moving.

Kim: (indignantly) And then we got told off for playing our music. We were made to put headphones on.

Raven (l-f) Mark Gallagher, Mike Heller and John Gallagher (Image credit: Raven)

Any other choice anecdotes?

John: There were quite a few, but I would have to talk about them off the record.

Kim: With all of us lot together there’s always a few incidents.

If there is trouble, are Girlschool usually at the heart of it all?

John: They are indeed. Guilty as charged.

Kim: I’ll put my hand up. You can’t beat us for trouble. Nobody can. But we’re going to be good girls on this tour. We will be angelic.

Jimmy: I’ll believe that when I see it.

And separate dressing rooms?

Kim: Depends on the venue. Sometimes it’s just like a cupboard and everyone piles in, but all of these guys know us all so well by now. They don’t get to see anything they wouldn’t see at the beach.

Let’s not forget Airforce, whose line-up includes early Iron Maiden drummer Doug Sampson, who were also a part of that 2024 tour.

Jimmy: What an excellent band.

John: Great band and a great bunch of lads – once I worked out how to cut through the incomprehensible Cockney accents.

Kim: They really are great geezers.

John: Geezers, yeah. That’s exactly what those guys are. (For some unexplained reason all three find that statement hilarious.)

With four bands to accommodate in a single evening, presumably you’ll just play the ‘hits’? Pow, pow, pow and off?

Jimmy: There will be quite a few songs from our first album No Parole From Rock ‘N’ Roll [1983], but we also play different things from later albums. But hits? Let me consult my royalty statement. (Everybody laughs.)

Kim: I think each band has fifty minutes.

John: In the immortal words of Phil Lynott, we’re going to do a medley of our greatest hit. But even though the sets are quite short we like to change things around. It keeps things interesting for those that want to come to more than one show.

Alcatrazz: (l-r) Gary Shea, Giles Lavery, Jimmy Waldo and Joe Stump (Image credit: Alcatrazz)

Do you expect an atmosphere of healthy competition?

John: All weapons have been banned.

Jimmy: The only competition is to see who can get to the backstage food and drink first.

John: I only ever compete with myself. I always want to play better than the night before. If we do that, the other bands up their game and it’s great. The audiences win.

Drummer Denise Dufort sat out Girlschool’s summer festivals due to illness. Will she be back for these dates?

Kim: Yeah, she’s feeling much better now and we hope so. I spoke to her earlier and she’s raring to go. And we’re very happy with our wonderful new bassist Olivia Airey, who is a great addition to the band.

John, will you be doing further gigs with the Lords Of NWOBHM, who played some dates in the UK and Japan at the beginning of this year?

At the moment it looks like most of their planned dates clash with Raven’s tour of the States, but I’m waiting to hear about that. I’d like to do more because it was good fun, and also a way of getting back into the swing of things after my accident last year [Gallagher underwent emergency brain surgery]. I’m very lucky to have pulled through from that.

(Image credit: SO Entertainment / GLM Artists)

Raven have been a band for fifty-two years, Girlschool for forty-eight, and Alcatrazz, the babies of this tour, for forty-three.

Jimmy: And I’m only thirty years old, so how on earth does that happen?

The final question: With the utmost respect, why on earth are all of you still doing this?

Jimmy: For me it’s really easy: I like to play and I enjoy hanging out with people that are fun. It’s obviously not the money.

John: If this wasn’t something you enjoyed doing you would have to be clinically insane. Look at the job description: you trawl around the world, you plug in and you jump around like a crack-crazed ferret.

Kim: (amid howls of laughter) From now on, John, I will always look at you as a crack-crazed ferret. It’s you to a tee.

John: Listen, at this stage in our careers our bands don’t owe anything to anyone. We can keep going or we can choose to stop. All of us have made our mark – even if it’s a skid mark.

Kim: John!

What about you, Kim?

Well, in the year after next Girlschool turn fifty. With us it’s a case of stubbornness versus stupidity. We’re one or the other – perhaps both. But at fifty we will probably call it a day. It might sound sexist, but there are things that male bands can get away with, but it’s different for women. It really is. It’s okay for men to be out there at eighty-odd years old, but I’m pretty sure it won’t work for us – if we make it that far. The wonderful Dolly Parton is the exception to that rule, of course, but Dolly defied pretty much every rule. Girlschool can’t afford the plastic surgery.

The Winter Metal Meltdown tour began last night in Glasgow and ends in Bridgwater on December 6. For full dates and tickets, check the Girlschool website.