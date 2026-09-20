Watch Shawn 'Clown' Crahan reveal vision behind video for new Slipknot single Arsenal

Shawn 'Clown' Crahan has revealed his vision behind the video for the band's new single Arsenal.

The percussionist directed the promo video for the track, which Slipknot surprise released earlier this month.

A few days later, guitarist Jim Root said the song would not appear on the upcoming eighth album because it is "not really representative" of the rest of the material the band is working on.

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The decision to release the standalone track put Crahan in a "difficult" position when he was coming up with his vision for the video, as they band have not yet finalised the design of their masks or outfits for the new album cycle.

In the behind the scenes clip, which can be viewed below, Crahan says: "This one was difficult because we definitely wanted to do the band – it feels so right to do the band.

"But it's too early to make masks and outfits and be sure of that stuff. And I definitely don't want to regurgitate old stuff because Slipknot doesn't do that.

"It's my job to make sure that we don't repeat ourselves."

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Crahan took the decision not to feature the band in the promo and instead went for a creepy, dream-like vibe that flows around the journey of a character played by actor Jackson White.

Clown adds: "So, this is all supposed to be a little confusing and a little bewildering, because there’s so much more that’s going to be focused in the future.

"I just let the song be the song and I thought I’d let the video be the video and people will connect them when they want to."

Slipknot – Behind the Scenes of “Arsenal” - YouTube Watch On