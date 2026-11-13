"We've written so many songs...we could have a double album!' Slipknot's Clown gives an update on their new music
It looks like a big 2027 is ahead for the Iowa metal machine
Slipknot co-founder Shawn 'Clown ' Crahan has given a tantalising update on the metal legends' upcoming new studio album. Expected some time next year, the album will certainly not be short of new material to pick from, as Crahan claims the band have enough new music to make it a double-dose.
“Now, here we are at album eight, and I can promise you, album eight’s coming out," he tells Rock Sound. "What I can say officially is we’ve written so many songs as of right now. We have so many songs that Corey has sung on for rough demos. We had not foreseen what has happened, which is effortless recording and fun.
“So technically, I guess we could have a ninth too. We could have a double album," he adds. "I’m not telling you we’re doing that. I’m just telling you, number eight’s coming out. We’re off all the bullshit. No one’s telling us what to do anymore. We do exactly what we want."
He also hints that the record could be a challenging listen for fans, suggesting that the material could take people "a little time" to get used to and even going on to describe the record as a "musician's album".
Slipknot surprise-released new single Arsenal in September but were quick to state that it wasn't "representative" of their next album, with guitarist Jim Root describing it as "a tune we could quickly get out there while we work on the rest of the record."
Regardless, 2027 looks set to be a busy year for the band, with a new album and some huge shows announced - including a headline set at London's Wembley Stadium in July. The concert has sparked some major controversy due to Marilyn Manson being booked as Slipknot's main support, just months before he is due to stand trial in November 2027 in a civil lawsuit brought by his former personal assistant, Ashley Walters.
Walters’s lawsuit includes numerous accusations of physical and sexual assault, and is one of a number of lawsuits Manson has faced since a wave of sexual abuse allegations against him emerged in 2021. He has denied all allegations.
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Merlin was promoted to Executive Editor of Louder in early 2022, following over ten years working at Metal Hammer. While there, he served as Online Editor and Deputy Editor, before being promoted to Editor in 2016. Before joining Metal Hammer, Merlin worked as Associate Editor at Terrorizer Magazine and has written for Classic Rock, Rock Sound, eFestivals and others. Across his career he has interviewed legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Metallica, Iron Maiden (including getting a trip on Ed Force One courtesy of Bruce Dickinson), Guns N' Roses, KISS, Slipknot, System Of A Down and Meat Loaf. He has also presented and produced the Metal Hammer Podcast, presented the Metal Hammer Radio Show and is probably responsible for 90% of all nu metal-related content making it onto the site.
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