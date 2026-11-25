Anthrax to thrash across Europe with Slayer’s Kerry King and Sacred Reich, including their largest-ever UK show at London’s Wembley Arena
The New Yorkers will once again hit the road next year
Anthrax have announced a European tour that will feature their largest UK show to date.
The New York thrash metal favourites will return from March to April, supported by Slayer guitarist Kerry King’s solo band and fellow speed freaks Sacred Reich.
The shows will kick off at the 3Arena in Dublin on March 14, then make their way across the continental mainland before going back to the British Isles, where the band will headline London’s Wembley Arena to 12,500 people on April 10.
Kerry King and Sacred Reich will play every show, with additional support acts set to be confirmed in the coming months.
The full list of dates can be seen below. Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 27, at 10am local time.
Anthrax are touring following the release of Cursum Perficio, their first new album in 10 years. The album received mixed-to-positive reviews, including three-and-a-half stars from Metal Hammer’s Paul Travers, who called it “a perfectly serviceable Anthrax album with some excellent moments, but it’s not quite the glorious showstopper it could and perhaps should have been”.
The European tour announcement follows news that the band will support the retiring Megadeth across North America from May to June, then again in September, joined by Kerry King. Tickets to those shows are on sale now.
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Anthrax last headlined a tour of Europe and the UK in 2022, as they celebrated their 40th anniversary. The London show took place at O2 Academy Brixton, which has a capacity of 5,000. The band returned as part of a co-headliner with Germany’s Kreator in 2024, then supported Slayer for a short series of shows in summer 2025.
The Slayer run was scheduled around Ozzy Osbourne’s blockbuster retirement concert Back To The Beginning on July 5, where both Slayer and Anthrax performed. Anthrax’s Scott Ian recently revealed that a “very, very big band” was scheduled to reunite at Back To The Beginning after 10 years away but dropped out as “they decided that this wasn’t the way” to come back. Ian did not name the band in question.
Anthrax 2027 European tour dates:
- Mar 14: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland
- Mar 16: Amsterdam AFAS, Netherlands
- Mar 18: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany
- Mar 19: Paris L’Olympia, France
- Mar 21: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain
- Mar 22: Madrid La Riviera, Spain
- Mar 23: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
- Mar 25: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
- Mar 26: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland
- Mar 27: Padova Hall, Italy
- Mar 30: Hamburg Große Freiheit 36, Germany
- Mar 31: Cologne Carlswerk Victoria, Germany
- Apr 01: Berlin Huxleys Neue Welt, Germany
- Apr 03: Munich Tonhalle, Germany
- Apr 04: Budapest Barba Negra Red Stage, Hungary
- Apr 06: Katowice Spodek – Maniac Festival, Poland
- Apr 07: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic
- Apr 09: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium
- Apr 10: London Wembley Arena, UK
Louder’s resident Gojira obsessive was still at uni when he joined the team in 2017. Since then, Matt’s become a regular in Metal Hammer and Prog, at his happiest when interviewing the most forward-thinking artists heavy music can muster. He’s got bylines in The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, NME and many others, too. James Hetfield once told him to stop smiling.
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