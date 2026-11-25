Anthrax have announced a European tour that will feature their largest UK show to date.

The New York thrash metal favourites will return from March to April, supported by Slayer guitarist Kerry King’s solo band and fellow speed freaks Sacred Reich.

The shows will kick off at the 3Arena in Dublin on March 14, then make their way across the continental mainland before going back to the British Isles, where the band will headline London’s Wembley Arena to 12,500 people on April 10.

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Kerry King and Sacred Reich will play every show, with additional support acts set to be confirmed in the coming months.

The full list of dates can be seen below. Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 27, at 10am local time.

Anthrax are touring following the release of Cursum Perficio, their first new album in 10 years. The album received mixed-to-positive reviews, including three-and-a-half stars from Metal Hammer’s Paul Travers, who called it “a perfectly serviceable Anthrax album with some excellent moments, but it’s not quite the glorious showstopper it could and perhaps should have been”.

The European tour announcement follows news that the band will support the retiring Megadeth across North America from May to June, then again in September, joined by Kerry King. Tickets to those shows are on sale now.

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Anthrax last headlined a tour of Europe and the UK in 2022, as they celebrated their 40th anniversary. The London show took place at O2 Academy Brixton, which has a capacity of 5,000. The band returned as part of a co-headliner with Germany’s Kreator in 2024, then supported Slayer for a short series of shows in summer 2025.

The Slayer run was scheduled around Ozzy Osbourne’s blockbuster retirement concert Back To The Beginning on July 5, where both Slayer and Anthrax performed. Anthrax’s Scott Ian recently revealed that a “very, very big band” was scheduled to reunite at Back To The Beginning after 10 years away but dropped out as “they decided that this wasn’t the way” to come back. Ian did not name the band in question.

(Image credit: Anthrax)