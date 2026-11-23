Limp Bizkit have "24 to 30" new song ideas recorded for their next album, according to drummer John Otto.

Otto shared an update on progress on the band's follow-up to 2021's Still Sucks album during a podcast interview with YouTube personality Stan Bicknell.



"We did about a month [of recording] at a place called Dark Horse in Nashville [actually Franklin, Tennessee]," the drummer revealed, as transcribed by Blabbermouth, "and got about 24 to 30 things down. So we have some pretty wild stuff, and it's a whole other level. So we'll see what happens. We'll see what ends up making it."



Otto goes on to say that the nu metal superstars are "having a blast" making new music.

"It's great when you don't have super expectation and you don't have a label sitting over you trying to make you hit some kind of a deadline," he says. "And also, we don't ever push our art. It's gonna take however long it takes. We're not gonna cut any corners, and we'll drop it when we feel like it's ready to be dropped. But, yeah, we're very excited. We're super excited to be playing. And then also the new music is great, so we're excited about that. And life is good."

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The drummer also revealed that, in November 2018, Limp Bizkit lost "years of stuff" they'd recorded, when frontman Fred Durst lost his Malibu home in the wild fires that swept through California: Tool guitarist Adam Jones and Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea were among other high profile musicians affected by the blazes.

"We're the type of band... we'll go in and drop some stuff down and then revisit it later," he tells Bicknell. "So any time now, when we have a break, we'll just be, like, 'Hey, you guys wanna roll into the studio? Let's go just drop some ideas and just kind of keep stuff in the tank', in the vault, if you will. And so we got some stuff."

You can watch the interview in full below.

"Every Note On Those Albums Was Intentional" | John Otto (Limp Bizkit) - YouTube Watch On