Limp Bizkit lost "years" of recordings in Californian wild fires, but have banked "24 to 30" song ideas for their next album: "We have some pretty wild stuff, and it's a whole other level."
Those waiting on the follow-up to Limp Bizkit's 2021 album Still Sucks may not have to wait too much longer
Limp Bizkit have "24 to 30" new song ideas recorded for their next album, according to drummer John Otto.
Otto shared an update on progress on the band's follow-up to 2021's Still Sucks album during a podcast interview with YouTube personality Stan Bicknell.
"We did about a month [of recording] at a place called Dark Horse in Nashville [actually Franklin, Tennessee]," the drummer revealed, as transcribed by Blabbermouth, "and got about 24 to 30 things down. So we have some pretty wild stuff, and it's a whole other level. So we'll see what happens. We'll see what ends up making it."
Otto goes on to say that the nu metal superstars are "having a blast" making new music.
"It's great when you don't have super expectation and you don't have a label sitting over you trying to make you hit some kind of a deadline," he says. "And also, we don't ever push our art. It's gonna take however long it takes. We're not gonna cut any corners, and we'll drop it when we feel like it's ready to be dropped. But, yeah, we're very excited. We're super excited to be playing. And then also the new music is great, so we're excited about that. And life is good."
The drummer also revealed that, in November 2018, Limp Bizkit lost "years of stuff" they'd recorded, when frontman Fred Durst lost his Malibu home in the wild fires that swept through California: Tool guitarist Adam Jones and Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea were among other high profile musicians affected by the blazes.
"We're the type of band... we'll go in and drop some stuff down and then revisit it later," he tells Bicknell. "So any time now, when we have a break, we'll just be, like, 'Hey, you guys wanna roll into the studio? Let's go just drop some ideas and just kind of keep stuff in the tank', in the vault, if you will. And so we got some stuff."
You can watch the interview in full below.
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A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
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