The worst-kept secret in heavy metal is finally out: Sid Wilson is no longer a member of Slipknot.

The band made the announcement in typically mysterious fashion, revealing that Slipknot's turntablist and keyboardist was no longer a member of the Iowa outfit, before deleting the social media posts in question.

"Effective immediately, Slipknot will no longer be associated with Sid Wilson," read the band's posts. "We wish him the best in his future endeavours."

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Stories that Wilson had been fired began to circulate two weeks ago, when news site TMZ reported that a source close to the band said Wilson had been dismissed, leading guitarist Jim Root to apparently dampen the rumours in an Instagram post.

“Don’t believe everything you read," wrote Root. "Stop. Think. Take a breath. Sit with it for a while. Maybe. Just maybe even wait until there’s more information."

Subsequently, a second TMZ story claimed that Wilson had been fired for mistreating his bandmates, and that his sacking was a long time coming, not "some abrupt decision made in the heat of the moment."

“The decision came after the group finally had enough of Sid’s behaviour,” the story claimed, “namely, the way he treated his bandmates.”

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TMZ went on to report that Slipknot had planned to announce Wilson’s exit, but their scoop meant the band “lost control of the rollout” and “freak[ed] out behind the scenes, with members frustrated they could no longer announce the split on their own terms."

Later, Kelly Osbourne, Wilson’s former fiancée, made her own accusations regarding the musician’s behaviour, telling him to “wake the fuck up and take some responsibility” for his actions. She also asked him to return her possessions and pay child support for their three-year-old son, Sidney.

Wilson joined Slipknot in 1998, in time for the release of the band's debut album the following year. He has not yet publicly commented on his departure.