Slipknot appear to tease new tour as cryptic posters pop up across the Americas

Cryptic Slipknot posters have appeared across North, Central and South America, possibly hinting at a new tour from the Iowa nu metal outfit.

Posters promoting the masked band, who recently returned with their polarising single Arsenal, have been spotted in at least 10 cities in the US, Canada, Mexico, Colombia and Argentina and posted onto social media.

They feature the URL unlock.slipknot1.com, which leads to a website urging users to input their details, then displays the numbers 9 and 28. It’s likely that the digits hint at a tour announcement for next Monday, September 28.

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Slipknot last toured in the summer of 2025, when they played a run of dates at European festivals including Rock Am Ring, Rock For People and Nova Rock. Since then, they’ve turned their efforts to making their eighth studio album, the follow-up to 2022’s The End, So Far. In July, guitarist Jim Root said they’d been recording with Faith No More producer Matt Wallace.

Arsenal, produced and mixed by Wallace, came out earlier this month and divided fans, with many on social media saying that it didn’t live up to the quality of their past work. On YouTube, the music video currently has 96,000 ‘likes’ against 68,000 ‘dislikes’. Root responded by saying that the song is “not really representative” of the upcoming album and won’t appear on the tracklisting.

Slipknot’s next album will be their first following multiple personnel changes. In June 2023, they announced that they’d split with longtime sampler/keyboardist Craig “133” Jones. No reason was given, and Jones was replaced by an unnamed musician.

Then, the following November, the band surprisingly dismissed drummer Jay Weinberg, who’d replaced the late Joey Jordison 10 years beforehand. In July 2024, Weinberg revealed that he’d started therapy to process “the last 10 years” of his life. He was replaced by ex-Sepultura member Eloy Casagrande.

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Finally, last month, the exit of longtime turntablist Sid Wilson was confirmed, following weeks of speculation. Slipknot announced his departure in a brief social media statement, which was only live for a short time before being deleted. No reason was given and no replacement has been named, and Wilson has yet to comment on the matter.

Slipknot’s last release was a belated 25th-anniversary reissue of their 1999 self-titled debut album last September. Released as the band earned a reputation for anarchic live performances during the ’99 Ozzfest, Slipknot was a critical and commercial success that’s been certified three-times Platinum by the Recording Industry Association Of America (RIAA). It remains their best-selling album.