Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi says that Queen's Brian May once encouraged him to make a riff-heavy instrumental album, but Iommi wasn't sure that anyone would be interested in hearing it.

The heavy metal legend made his admission during a recent interview conducted for the Now Spinning magazine podcast. Asked by host Phil Aston if there are future musical projects that he would like to be involved in, the guitarist joked "Peppa Pig probably" before stating that is "open for ideas", whether that might be film soundtrack commissions or whatever, and said that he's still recording musical ideas.

"I've got so much stuff on CDs over the years that I've put down, that I haven't actually sat down and listened back through them, which I should really" he admitted. "I did actually start one time when Brian May come over and he said, 'Can we listen to some of your stuff?' So I put a CD on of all these different riffs, and he said, 'You've gotta do something with them'.



"He said, 'Why don't we do an instrumental riff album?' That was his idea. I said, I don't know, maybe we could, but at the time, he was doing the Queen thing and I was doing the Sabbath thing. There's probably some good riffs in there, probably some rubbish as well, but they need sorting out. I don't know who'd go for that."

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Iommi's comments echo things that he has said in past interviews.

Back in 2013, the guitarist told the Birmingham Mail that May, a close friend since the early 1970s, had visited him at his home in the Warwickshire village of Lapworth after the Sabbath guitarist was diagnosed with lymphoma. Iommi recalled May being impressed upon hearing some of his stockpiled riffs. “We may well find some way of working together on them,” Iommi said at the time.

“We've talked about it for years, we really have,” Iommi told Classic Rock magazine in 2021, “and the pandemic smacked everything up. Brian came here to my house just before all that happened: it was a lovely day, we sat outside in the courtyard and played riffs. I played him some of the stuff I'd got, and he said, 'Oh, great, you've gotta do something with this,' and we've talked about it on and off. It would be nice, one day, to do that.

“He's really busy now doing all sorts of things,” Iommi added, “and it's great that he's kept active. You can never say what's gonna happen, it would be nice..”

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Brian May is the only guest artist to feature on Iommi's current album, From The Dark., on the song Death Wake.



"I did say to him, Do you want to play on something else? the guitarist told Rolling Stone earlier this year. "He said, 'No, no. Your solos are good. I don’t need to play'. But it was great that he did."



Watch Iommi on the Now Spinning podcast below.