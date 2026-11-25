Former Focus guitarist Jan Akkerman has shared a brand new single, the plaintive and jazzy Candles Rouge, which is the title track of his brand new studio album, which he will release through Artone/Music Theories Recordings on January 29. The album is dedicated to the memory of his late mother.

“The title was chosen deliberately, evoking the French atmosphere that was such an important part of her life, while also hinting at the American and English influences that later found their way into her musical world,” Akkerman, whose mother was born and raised in Ghent, Belgium and grew up with French chansons and the world of Austrian and German operetta.

“These influences have probably shaped my musical outlook more than I care to admit,” he says. “There's a certain French atmosphere in the piece that reminds me of the chansons she loved, but I didn't approach it intellectually. I wasn't trying to recreate a particular style. A certain melody or harmony can remind you of a place, a person, or a period in your life without actually describing it. That's what Candles Rouge does for me.

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“The album isn't a literal story about my mother, but her musical world is woven into it. The French flavour you hear in some of the melodies, the sense of nostalgia, the romantic atmosphere, they're all connected to the music that filled our home when I was young.”

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Akkerman, who turns 80 on Christmas Eve, will also perform a run of his My Focus 80th anniversary live shows in the UK in February. You can see the list of dates below.

Pre-order Candles Rouge.

Jan Akkerman - Candles Rouge (Official Visualizer) - YouTube Watch On

Feb 9: Wavendon The Stables

Feb 10: Bury St Edmunds - The Apex

Feb 11: Bury The Met

Feb 12: Gateshead The Glasshouse International Centre For Music

Feb 13: Liverpool Royal Philharmonic

Feb 14: Near Fletching, Trading Boundaries

Get tickets.

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(Image credit: Music Theories Recordings/Artone Label Group)

Jan Akkerman: Candles Rouge

1. Viaticum

2. Elegia for a DJ

3. Way Down Low

4. Candles Rouge

5. Waltz for Mar

6. Per Te

7. Abrah

8. Chaussée d'Amour

9. Notte Stellata

10. È la mia vitta

11. Frish luft once again

12. On My Way Home

13. Chique2chique

14. Road Tango

15. Good Old Days