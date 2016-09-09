Sixx AM release Prayers For The Blessed in November

Sixx AM will release their album Vol. 2: Prayers For The Blessed on November 18, they’ve confirmed.

It’s the companion title to Vol. 1: Prayers For The Damned, which was launched in April. Nikki Sixx and co have made a trailer available featuring clips from the record, including a cover of Badfinger classic Without You. Hear them below.

The mainman said last year that he believed the trio had “topped ourselves” after recording both albums at the same time.

He added that the material was “heavy but well-rounded” and “diverse.” Referring to the demise of Motley Crue in December 2015, he vowed: “The future is all Sixx AM.”

The band aim to spend at least two years on the road in support of their pair of albums. Their current North American dates run until December 10.

Full details of Prayers For The Blessed will be revealed in due course.

Sixx AM North American tour 2016

Sep 09: Abbotsford Entertainment & Sports Centre, BC

Sep 10: Penticton South Okanagan Events Centre, BC

Sep 11: Calgary Grey Eagle Resort & Casino, AB

Sep 13: Lethbridge Enmax Centre, AB

Sep 14: Regina Brandt Centre, SK

Sep 16: Medicine Hat Canalta Centre, AB

Sep 17: Edmonton Rexall Place, AB

Sep 18: Saskatoon SaskTel Centre, SK

Sep 20: Winnipeg MTS Centre, MB

Sep 23: Oshawa GM Centre, ON

Sep 24: London Budweiser Gardens, ON

Sep 26: Quebec Centre Videotron, QC

Sep 27: Moncton Coliseum, NB

Sep 28: Halifax Scotia Bank Centre, NS

Oct 09: Tokyo Loud Park Festival, Japan

Oct 18: North Little Rock Verizon Arena, AR

Oct 19: Grand Prairie Verizon Theatre, TX

Oct 21: Oklahoma City Chesapeake Energy Arena, OK

Oct 22: Wichita Intrust Bank Arena, KS

Oct 23: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Oct 25: West Valley City Maverik Center, UT

Oct 27: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ

Oct 28: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Oct 29: Anaheim Honda Center, CA

Oct 31: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Nov 02: Portland Moda Center, OR

Nov 03: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, WA

Nov 05: Tacoma Dome, WA

Nov 07: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID

Nov 09: Billings Metra Park, MT

Nov 11: Bismarck Civic Center, ND

Nov 12: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Premier Center, SD

Nov 13: La Crosse Center, WI

Nov 15: Madison Coliseum, WI

Nov 17: Cincinnati US Bank Arena, OH

Nov 18: Louisville KFC Yumi Center, KY

Nov 19: Peoria Civic Center, IL

Nov 21: Toledo Huntington Center, OH

Nov 22: Rochester Blue Cross Arena, NY

Nov 25: Worcester DCU Center, MA

Nov 26: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Nov 27: Portland Cross Insurance Arena, ME

Nov 29: Syracuse War Memorial, NY

Dec 01: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Dec 02: Hershey Giant Center, PA

Dec 03: Huntington Big Sandy Superstore Arena, WV

Dec 05: Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena, SC

Dec 06: North Charleston Coliseum, SC

Dec 08: Orlando Amway Arena, FL

Dec 09: Tampa Amalia Arena, FL

Dec 10: Duluth Infinite Energy Center, GA