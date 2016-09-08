Izzy Stradlin explains Guns N’ Roses absence

Former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Izzy Stradlin has said he’s not part of the band’s reunion lineup for financial reasons.

And he’s called Axl Rose’s explanation of the situation “bullshit.”

His comment comes after the frontman suggested he wasn’t sure why Stradlin had declined to rejoin for their Not In This Lifetime tour.

Earlier this month Rose said: “With Izzy, that’s just something I can’t really describe. I don’t know what to say. You can have a conversation and think it’s one way, then the next day it’s another way.

“I’m not trying to take any shots at Izzy. It’s just, his thing’s his thing, whatever that is.”

Stradlin has responded with a tweet that reads: “Bullshit. They didn’t want to split the loot equally. Simple as that. Moving right along…”

His barely-used Twitter account opened in February with the comment: “At this point in time I’ve no involvement in the upcoming Guns N’ Roses shows.”

The guitarist, real name Jeffrey Dean Isbell, co-wrote many of the band’s most successful songs before leaving in 1991.

He was replaced by Gilby Clarke, who last month said of the current band lineup: “It’s really just Axl, Slash and Duff. I don’t know if you can really call it a reunion.

“Myself, Matt Sorum, Izzy – it didn’t happen as a reunion for us all to join. I think if the time was right and the situation was right, everybody would come back and do it.”

Guns N’ Roses commence a tour of South America in October, followed by dates in Japan, New Zealand and Australia. It’s thought they’ll add further appearances to their schedule in due course.

South America

Oct 27: Lima Estadio Monumental, Peru

Oct 29: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile

Nov 01: Rosario Estadio Rosario, Argentina

Nov 04: Buenos Aires River Plate Stadium, Argentina

Nov 08: Porto Alegre Estadio Beira-Rio, Brazil

Nov 11: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Nov 12: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Nov 15: Rio de Janeiro TBC, Brazil

Nov 17: Curitiba Pedreira Paulo Leminski, Brazil

Nov 20: Brasilia Estadio Nacional, Brazil

Nov 23: Medellin Estadio Atanasio Girardot, Colombia

Nov 26: San Jose Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica

Japan

Jan 21: Osaka Kyocera Dome,

Jan 28: Tokyo Saitama Super Arena

Jan 29: Tokyo Saitama Super Arena

New Zealand

Feb 02: Wellington Westpac Stadium

Feb 04: Auckland Western Springs Stadium

Australia

Feb 07: Brisbane QSAC Stadium

Feb 10: Sydney ANZ Stadium

Feb 14: Melbourne Cricket Ground

Feb 18: Adelaide Oval

Feb 21: Perth Domain Stadium

