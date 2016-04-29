Sixx AM stream Prayers For The Damned in full

Sixx AM have made Prayers For The Damned available to stream in full.

The promo comes alongside the album’s release today (April 29). It’s the full-length follow-up to 2014’s Modern Vintage.

Bassist and Motley Crue ex Nikki Sixx says: “Prayers For The Damned includes some of the heaviest songs I’ve ever been involved with writing. These are the songs that are designed to get a reaction from a live crowd as much as they are going to sound brilliant over your stereo.

“This time around we have really found what the voice of Sixx AM is, and I hope that when people listen to them they will hear their voice too.”

The band recently called on YouTube to pay artists a fair share of its streaming revenue.

Sixx AM will kick off a tour of North America and Europe at Florida’s Welcome To Rockville festival on April 30. The run includes an appearance at this year’s Download festival at Donington on June 11.

Apr 30: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL

May 01: Fort Myers Fort Rock Festival, FL

May 03: Nashville Cannery Ballroom, TN

May 04: Birmingham Oak Mountain Amphitheater, AL

May 06: Charlotte Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 07: Richmond The National, VA

May 08: Bethlehem Sands Event Center, PA

May 10: Baltimore Rams Head Live, MD

May 11: Norfolk The Norva, VA

May 13: Ft Wayne Piere’s Entertainment Center, IN

May 14: Kansas City KQRC Rockfest, MO

May 15: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI

May 17: Chicago Concord Music Hall, IL

May 18: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

May 20: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 21: Camden Susquehanna Bank Center, NJ

May 22: Albany Rock En Derby, NY

May 24: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

May 27: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK

May 29: San Antonio River City Rockfest, TX

Jun 02: Monza Gods Of Metal, Italy

Jun 03: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 05: Mendig Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 07: Lodz The Power Festival, Poland

Jun 09: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 11: Download Festival, UK

Jun 12: Isle of Wright Festival, UK

Jun 16: Pratteln Konzertfabrik Z7, Switzerland

Jun 17: Graspop Festival, Belgium

Jun 18: Hellfest, France

Jun 19: Grasspop Festival, Belgium

Jun 22: Stockholm Grona Lund, Sweden

Jun 23: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 24: Halden Tons of Rock, Norway

Jul 30: Alberta Sturgis Alberta Motorcycle Rally, CA